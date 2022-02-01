Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister hails royal pride in frontliners’ dedication

Listen to this article now

Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani said that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, greatly appreciate the efforts and sincere dedication of all those who work on the front lines in the nation’s ongoing fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He hailed the dedicated national efforts exerted by the health professionals, the Bahrain Defence Force, the Ministry of Interior and all other supporting authorities to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

Al Zayani was addressing a ceremony during which he presented Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit to the ministry’s employees in implementation of the royal order and the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The minister congratulated the recipients on obtaining the medal and hailed their dedicated efforts, wishing them every success to continue serving the nation.

The employees expressed their pride at receiving the Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit, adding that the honour would motivate them to further serve the nation.