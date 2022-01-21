Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister visits Vatel School

Listen to this article now

Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) Chairman, Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani stressed support to Vatel Bahrain – International Hospitality School to continue training human resources in accordance with world standards.

This came as he visited the college’s headquarters in Al Jasra, in the presence of BTEA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Nasser Qaidi.

They were received by the new director-general of the Vatel Bahrain – International Hospitality School Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa who updated them on curricula and development projects, before touring the establishment.

Al Zayani described the school as the training arm of the tourism sector in Bahrain, stressing its pivotal role in achieving the goals of the 2022-2026 tourism strategy in the Kingdom of Bahrain to create rewarding jobs and woo investments and contribute to diversifying state revenues and boosting the gross domestic product (GDP).

Vatel Bahrain – International Hospitality School director-general Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said that he had started implementing development plans which would contribute to turning the Kingdom of Bahrain into a training hub.