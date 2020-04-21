VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group join the KHK Heroes Challenge

Dr. Varghese Kurian, chairman of the VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group of Companies whose business include real estate, property development, and management, construction, health, and hospitality divisions is the latest businessman to take on the KHK Heroes Challenge.

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa directs KHK Heroes Board of Directors to initiate campaigns to support the vision HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Premier and HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

KHK Heroes is calling on Bahrain to make donations, volunteer time to KHK Heroes or take up the challenge to post a video online and nominate someone to pay it forward.

Dr. Varghese Kurian and his company have answered this call and accepted the challenge and said ‘we must all do our part to help others during this Pandemic and we are proud to announce our partnership with KHK Heroes in this amazing initiative’”. VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group of Companies have agreed to donate 200 food packs of nonperishable items as part of the challenge in a great show of solidarity.