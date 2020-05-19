Industry Minister inspects new exhibition centre project’s site

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Board of Directors Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, today paid a visit to the site of the new Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre project, whose stone-laying foundation ceremony was patronised by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, last January.

The minister was informed about the project’s implementation phases, through a presentation given by the Tilke consultancy and Cebarco Bahrain, the contractor of the project, giving directives to remove all obstacles facing the implementation of the project in order to ensure its completion within the two-year schedule.

The minister expressed delight at the beginning of the implementation of the strategic project, noting that the state-of-the-art exhibition centre will motivate all sectors that support tourism in order to diversify sources of income, in line with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir will be built on a 309,000 square metres of land in Sakhir. The 149,000-square-metre main building will include ten exhibition areas, totalling 95,000 square metres, along with dedicated areas for retail and events.

The facility will also include a 4,500-square-metre conference hall divided into three separate hi-tech rooms, in addition to twenty-seven small and medium sized conference and meeting rooms.

The new facility will significantly strengthen the Kingdom’s event infrastructure and enable it to host greater numbers of larger events in the future.