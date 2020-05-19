Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Interior Minister Visits New Exhibition Centre

Industry Minister inspects new exhibition centre project’s site

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Board of Directors Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, today paid a visit to the site of the new Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre project, whose stone-laying foundation ceremony was patronised by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, last January.

The minister was informed about the project’s implementation phases, through a presentation given by the Tilke consultancy and Cebarco Bahrain, the contractor of the project, giving directives to remove all obstacles facing the implementation of the project in order to ensure its completion within the two-year schedule.

The minister expressed delight at the beginning of the implementation of the strategic project, noting that the state-of-the-art exhibition centre will motivate all sectors that support tourism in order to diversify sources of income, in line with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir will be built on a 309,000 square metres of land in Sakhir. The 149,000-square-metre main building will include ten exhibition areas, totalling 95,000 square metres, along with dedicated areas for retail and events.

The facility will also include a 4,500-square-metre conference hall divided into three separate hi-tech rooms, in addition to twenty-seven small and medium sized conference and meeting rooms.

The new facility will significantly strengthen the Kingdom’s event infrastructure and enable it to host greater numbers of larger events in the future.

Previous articleTime to Manifest the Humanity within by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar
Next articleEid prayers to be performed at Al Fateh Mosque

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to combat COVID-19 highlighted at WHO virtual session

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has today held its 73rd session via video-conference for the first time. Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh joined representatives of...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Eid prayers to be performed at Al Fateh Mosque

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be performed at Al Fateh Mosque, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. However, the prayers will...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HM King hails Bahraini businessmen’s national role

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa  hailed Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), commending its role in revitalizing the trade and industrial...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

LMRA Announces Amnesty for Migrant Workers

Ms. Shereen Al Saati, Director of Grievances & protection, LMRA recently detailed about the amnesty for expats by the LMRA. This is the first...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HRH Princess Sabeeka directs to pay debts of Bahraini women listed in (Fael Khair) initiative

Following the humanitarian stances and generous initiatives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in line with the dedicated national efforts...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Industry Ministry launches campaign to distribute disinfectants

As part of its efforts to support the national endeavours, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince,...
Read more

MOST READ

KHK Heroes support Batelco Child Welfare Home with Al Osra Restaurant meals

PR This Week
KHK Heroes volunteers are supporting the Batelco Child Welfare Home with the delivery of meals provided by Al Osra Restaurant's Feed the Needy Campaign. Opened...
Read more
PR This Week

ID Card eService Transactions Up 310% in 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced that ID card eService transactions have increased significantly in 2020 compared with last year. The spike follows...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus highlights measures taken to mitigate spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
PR This Week

Lions Club of Riffa joins the KHK Heroes Challenge

The Lions Club of Riffa is a registered charitable, nonprofit organization, serving the Bahrain community since 1995 through various charitable community food drives, blood...
iGA

Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) Now Taking Your Enquiries on ‘Tawasul’!

Users of the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul will be happy to know that another government entity, the Urban Planning and Development Authority...
PR This Week

Tarabut Gateway launches Virtual Hub to empower youth and the wider community

MENA’s largest Open Banking platform; Tarabut Gateway (TG) will launch their ‘TG Hub’ in the month of May to give back and empower the community...
Tech

“UAE Storytime” Ramadan initiative gives life to story-telling through augmented reality

The Ministry of Education is launching a new learning initiative which relies on augmented reality (AR) to present a new style of storytelling. The Special...
PR This Week

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most...
Inside Bahrain

Industry Ministry launches campaign to distribute disinfectants

As part of its efforts to support the national endeavours, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince,...
PR This Week

KHK Heroes Challenge joins Bahrain Red Crescent Society for Ramadan Assistance

Bahrain Red Crescent Society is a volunteer charity recognized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and part of the International Federation...
Inside Bahrain

Justice Ministry launches new documentation, certification appointment system

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based appointment system for documentation and certification transactions. The service, to...
Inside Bahrain

Eid prayers to be performed at Al Fateh Mosque

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be performed at Al Fateh Mosque, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. However, the prayers will...
PR This Week

BisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in coordination with Bahrain Polytechnic’s Student Services Directorate, is supporting students in need...
PR This Week

‘AGU’ Participates in Covid-19 International Conference

Public Health Assistant Professor in the Arabian Gulf University AGU Dr Salman Hamad Al Zayani has recently participated in the Covid-19 International Conference, which...
Inside Bahrain

Information Ministry Undersecretary accompanies MPs visiting Heritage Village

A delegation of MPs has visited the Heritage Village in Ras Hayyan. The Information Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Bahar, accompanied the delegation on an...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
WHO COvid-19 Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to combat COVID-19 highlighted at WHO virtual session

Al Fateh Mosque Eid Prayers

Eid prayers to be performed at Al Fateh Mosque

Humanity Donation

Time to Manifest the Humanity within by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Batelco Child Welfare Home

KHK Heroes support Batelco Child Welfare Home with Al Osra Restaurant...