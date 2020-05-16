Saturday, May 16, 2020
Industry Ministry launches campaign to distribute disinfectants

As part of its efforts to support the national endeavours, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, the Industry, Commerce and Tourism Ministry has launched a campaign to distribute medical disinfectants and sanitisers.

The move is within the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In this regard, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources, Abdulaziz Al-Ashraf, said that the Inspection Directorate at the Industry Ministry is carrying out its awareness-raising role in ensuring the application of the precautionary measures, such as social distancing and mask wearing during its inspections to markets and commercial outlets.

The assistant undersecretary said that based on the directives of the Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the Ministry has patronised a campaign to distribute medical disinfectants and sanitisers, in cooperation with the Dhaman Medical Disinfectant Company, to support the on-going national efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Al-Ashraf said that the campaign is being implemented by the Inspection Directorate’s staff, along with volunteers, whose number is expected to exceed 500, noting that the inspectors and volunteers distribute disinfectants and raise the recipients’ awareness on the need to be committed to the precautionary measures.

The citizens and residents valued highly the campaign, lauding the role played by the Industry Ministry, inspectors and volunteers in providing disinfectants and raising their awareness.

The volunteers voiced their deep pride in answering the call  of the nation and taking part in such a national campaign aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The assistant undersecretary paid tribute to the Dhaman Medical Disinfectant Company for providing disinfectant freely, calling for more similar initiatives. He also valued highly the participation of volunteers in the campaign.

He stressed that inspectors and volunteers are doing their utmost to ensure the implementation of the precautionary measures, calling for everyone to continue their commitment to the anti-COVID-19 measures.

