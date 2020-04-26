Sunday, April 26, 2020
mall.bh

Industry Ministry launches mall.bh platform

Under the patronage of the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, HE Zayed R. AL Zayani, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOICT) launched an mall.bh platform, aimed at supporting licensed commercial enterprises to practice e-commerce activities within Bahrain, in light of the challenges presented by the global spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The mall.bh platform, is one of the initiatives under the MOICT’s eCommerce national plan, to support enterprises practice e-commerce activities within the Kingdom and strengthen Bahrain’s eCommerce ecosystem.

The mall.bh will bring together enterprises that are licensed as e-businesses, with an existing eCommerce website or mobile application. The website provides an online payment method as well as delivery services.

The e-platform is designed to support commercial companies and SMEs in expanding their services and activities electronically contributing to further developing the national economy.

The MOICT encourages interested enterprises and SMEs to register via www.mall.bh.

For further information, enterprises could email [email protected] or call 17359008.

