Information & eGovernment Authority and General Directorate of Traffic to Hold Insta Live session on Minor Traffic Accidents Reporting Services

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) and the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT) will hold a video session via Insta live on Wednesday, 8th September 2021 at 10am. The video that will be broadcast via their Instagram channels @iGABahrain and @TrafficBH, will discuss the new service for reporting minor and mutually resolved traffic accidents via the eTraffic app. Citizens and residents are welcome to join the Insta Livewhere Head of Legal Affairs Section, Major Khaled Buqais will help raise awareness on the new services and familiarize audiences with their criteria, as well as reply to enquiries.

The new Traffic Accidents Services include four subservices that benefit citizens, residents, and GCC visitors, namely ‘Report Traffic Accidents’, ‘Traffic Accident Acknowledgment’, ‘View Reported Traffic Accidents’, and ‘Insurance Companies Locator’.

One of the most important criteria for using the service is that, in case of a minor accident, the involved parties must report it either via the app’s services or by printing a form provided by insurance companies on their websites. Drivers must also be in agreement when reporting the accident, and there must be no injuries. If the affected driver is the one reporting, the other driver must admit fault via the ‘Traffic Accident Acknowledgment’ service on the eTraffic app, which can be accessed also from the National Portal, bahrain.bh. If the driver responsible for the accident is the one reporting, it is considered a declaration of his fault and all parties must visit the insurance company of that driver within 48 hours.

The iGA, through its continuous cooperation with the GDT, has successfully digitized number of traffic services, making them available via the Portal and the eTraffic app. These includes renewal of vehicle registration, issuance of international driver’s licenses, payment of traffic fines, driver’s license renewals, and more.