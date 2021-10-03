Information & eGovernment Authority announces improvement upgrades to ekey system features via ekey.bh

Listen to this article now

The eKey, used to login to services on the National Portal, bahrain.bh and government channels, has been further improved, ensuring easy, quick, and secure access by users without the need for them to enter personal details upon each visit, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced.

iGA Government Systems Support & Maintenance Director, Hesham Al Hashemi said that the eKey is offered at two levels via ekey.bh, Standard and Advanced. The Standard eKey is available for all citizens and residents in the Kingdom and the GCC with their ID card. Users can register for the Standard eKey by visiting the National Portal, bahrain.bh or ekey.bh. Registration for the Advanced eKey on the other hand, requires a one-time visit to the ID card center for a fingerprint scan.



Al Hashemi said that the iGA, in partnership with various public and private entities, offers a range of eServices linked to both the Standard and Advanced eKey. These include services related to the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT) provided via the National Portal or the eTraffic app, Eskan Bank, the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), ID cards, courts and court cases, and the Social Insurance Organization (SIO), as well as services for special needs and more. Users can access the full menu of each service by visiting ekey.bh and selecting ‘eKey Services’.

Al Hashemi added that the iGA further improved the eKey system this year 2021 based on user suggestions, enabling users to add in their email to receive notifications when updating their details, upgrading to Advanced accounts, changing pin codes, and conducting other transactions via the the National portal and other eGovernment channels. This offers users multiple options on how to receive notifications based on their preference, which can now be via their smart devices or emails making their lives easier.

He urged all users to update their personal profiles via ekey.bh and call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001 for any eKey inquiries, or to submit their feedback via the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul).