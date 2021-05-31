Information Ministry conducts rapid COVID-19 test for its employees

In implementation of the decisions of the Executive Committee and the recommendations of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19), and in compliance with the directives of the Civil Service Bureau regarding the mandatory rapid test of COVID-19 for the public sector employees, the Ministry of Information began today morning to conduct a rapid COVID-19 test for all on-duty employees in accordance with precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all employees.





The ministry has organised a training workshop for the periodic examination team, with the participation of 20 volunteers from the ministry’s staff. They were shown the mechanism of dealing with rapid tests in the right way, and the best practices in the field of organising medical checkup campaigns and ensuring the safety of employees.

The ministry’s rapid test hall witnessed a large turnout of employees out of commitment to helping reduce the spread of the virus and ensure the safety of the community. They praised the smooth procedures and the efforts of the volunteer team who are organising and conducting the examination process.