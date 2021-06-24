Information Ministry inaugurates two new high technologies vehicles

Ministry of Information has introduced two new live broadcasting services vehicles for internal and external media coverage, equipped with high-definition (HD) TV broadcasting technology, with the latest technologies as part of the modernization process of the direct TV broadcasting system.





Information Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Abdulrahman Muhammad Bahar said that the vehicles will enhance the capacity of the fleet of television transport vehicles owned by the ministry, which has been modernized under the directives of Information Minister Ali bin Muhammad Al Romaihi in order to develop the ministry’s programs and projects through upgrading the level of recording, imaging, sound and lighting equipment, news and production studios, and broadcasting equipment.

Technical Affairs Undersecretary Assistant for Abdullah Ahmed Al Balushi expressed his appreciation to the minister’s great interest in supporting the project and the keen follow-up of the ministry undersecretary.





He praised the achievements made during this period in terms of introducing advanced digital technology systems for radio and television broadcasting, which reflected the continuous interest in keeping pace with all important developments in the media production sector.

Al Balushi said that the two new external transport vehicles are equipped with high-resolution cameras and operate within advanced hydraulic systems and wireless systems.

He pointed out that they are designed in a dynamic manner that takes into account the needs and requirements of production work in line with the nature of production work to cover all official events, exhibitions, conferences and events, local and international sports games held in the Kingdom.