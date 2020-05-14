Thursday, May 14, 2020
Information Ministry MP

Information Ministry Undersecretary accompanies MPs visiting Heritage Village

A delegation of MPs has visited the Heritage Village in Ras Hayyan.

The Information Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Bahar, accompanied the delegation on an introductory visit to the facilities of the new media production heritage village, that reflects Bahrain’s long history and rich folk heritage.

Dr. Bahar stressed that the village represent an added value to the media and the national economy, as it is considered a site for media production and a tributary of national identity promotion.

During the visit, MPs has followed the proceedings of the 20th episode of Ramadan popular competition program ‘Al Sariya’, which is presented under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport.

The program is organized by Popular Heritage Sports Committee in cooperation with Information Ministry.

The undersecretary appreciated the MPs visit, praising the efforts made by the popular heritage sports committee headed by Khalifa bin Abdullah Al-Qaoud to provide all the necessary facilities for the success of the program.

He pointed out that the program achieved great success during the past days through the positive echoes received, explaining that the large participation number confirms that the program achieved its goals by reviving the Bahraini folk heritage and providing information about various forms of Bahraini heritage.

