Infracorp Expands F&B Presence in Bahrain Harbour

Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainable development sector, has announced the signing of leasing agreements for several stores and cafés at Bahrain Harbour. This initiative aims to enhance the customer experience in food and beverages, entertainment and marine activities, coinciding with the company’s participation in Cityscape Bahrain 2024.

The company has partnered with My Café Group to open the largest branch of its upscale restaurant and café series at Bahrain Harbour, covering approximately 1,000 square meters. This development reflects Infracorp’s commitment to expanding luxury offerings within its projects. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Ekmal AlKhaleejiyah for Management to establish branches of Café Caf and Gelato Divino. Through these partnerships, Infracorp aims to create a comprehensive destination that enhances the appeal of Bahrain Harbour as a premier tourist attraction in the capital, Manama. This initiative will combine luxurious hospitality services with marine activities, contributing to the growth of the tourism sector and benefiting the national economy.

On this occasion, Ms. Amani Al Alawi, Director of Leasing and Business Development at Infracorp, stated: “We are pleased to announce these new agreements with leading companies, which give us the opportunity to expand our services and provide exceptional experiences at Bahrain Harbour. These partnerships with My Café and Ekmal AlKhaleejiyah for Management mark a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to deliver a distinguished customer experience in food, beverages and entertainment, with an occupancy rate exceeding 65% in the Harbour Walk.”

She added: “We are dedicated to enhancing the offerings available in Bahrain Harbour by providing distinguished brands because we believe in delivering the best. We are keen to select reliable partners to ensure the provision of unique, high-quality services. We look forward to these projects adding value to the local community and enhancing the Kingdom’s appeal as an exceptional destination in the region.”

Ms. Sawsan Baluch, Founder of My Café Group, expressed her excitement, stating: “We are delighted to sign this significant agreement coinciding with our 10th anniversary. We are thrilled to launch our unique concept in the heart of the capital, in an exclusive location within an integrated community. This partnership reflects the perfect synergy between our goals and high standards, and contributes to enhancing the tourism sector, in line with the Kingdom’s vision for growth and development.”

Mr. Isa Al Zobari, General Manager at Ekmal AlKhaleejiyah for Management, commented: “Our partnership with Infracorp represents an exciting new expansion for us in the Kingdom of Bahrain market. We are pleased to launch branches of Café Caf and Gelato Divino, aiming to provide distinguished experiences in the food and beverage industry. This step enhances the Ekmal AlKhaleejiyah brand and underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality service.”