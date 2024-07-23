INJAZ Al-Arab and Boeing Launch Sustainable Aviation Course

- Advertisement -

INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, has joined forces with Boeing [NYSE: BA] to launch a course on aviation sustainability. The course is available on the INJAZ Campus digital education platform and aims to equip 4,000 high school and university students in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, and Oman with the relevant knowledge and skills to drive sustainability in the aviation industry.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, said: “Achieving commercial aviation’s net zero target by 2050 requires involving the next generation. Boeing is partnering with non-profits and academia to educate and inspire young talent who will eventually design, build, and operate zero-emissions aircraft or develop new pathways for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF)”.

By fostering a better understanding of corporate social responsibility, sustainable operations, renewable energy transition including SAF, and more, the course will inspire students to pursue rewarding careers in aviation and sustainability.

Akef Aqrabawi, president and CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever sustainable aviation course, marking a significant milestone in our longstanding partnership with Boeing. INJAZ has always been dedicated to empowering young people to make positive changes in their lives and communities. With environmental concerns ranking among the world’s top priorities today, we believe this course will serve as a gateway to building a professional sustainability-driven community.”

The course is available both offline and online, offering flexibility to meet the specific needs of each participating country. It welcomes students registered within academic institutions in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, and Oman.

The curriculum comprises six comprehensive one-hour modules, covering various topics related to sustainability in aviation. Participants will engage in real-world case studies, gaining practical insights into the delicate balance between decarbonizing aviation and preserving and growing the societal and economic benefits of it.