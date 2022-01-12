INJAZ Bahrain and Nasser Vocational Training Centre join efforts to train students on AI and deep learning

Listen to this article now

INJAZ Bahrain, part of INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide and the world’s largest non-profit business education organization, has partnered up with Nasser Vocational Training Centre to upskill INJAZ students on the future of Artificial intelligence and the fundamentals of Deep learning.

As part of its ongoing partnership with Nasser Vocational Training Centre and its commitment to catalyze and nurture labor development among the Kingdom of Bahrain’s youth, twenty INJAZ Bahraini students from across different universities took part in an online course titled “Getting started with Deep Learning” offered by Nasser Vocational Training Centre.

The course aims to educate students on the fundamentals and vital tools required to develop deep learning models as well as upskill students on model architecture, data augmentation and model transfer learning.

Developed by leading technology company, Nvidia, the 8-hour digital course helps students gain better experience on how Deep Learning works and arm them with the right set of skills to work in the AI industry.

Hana Sarwani, Executive Director at INJAZ Bahrain said, “We are proud to partner with Nasser Vocational Training Centre to upskill our students on the Artificial Intelligence front. Through the course, students were able to establish a foundational understanding of how to use AI as a tool for effective leadership and explore the process of Deep learning, hence enhancing their abilities to create deep learning models. We thank Nasser Vocational Training Centre for this great opportunity and for their continuous support in developing and educating our students in line with our vision to support and inspire Bahraini youth in order to prepare them to succeed in the global economy. “

Dr Abdulla Nasser AlNoaimi, Executive Director at Nasser Vocational Training Centre said, “INJAZ Bahrain is one of our strategic and key partners in the areas of innovation, entrepreneurship and future science. HH Shaikh Nasser AI R&D Centre will be consolidating AI initiatives in the kingdom and region, which will provide innovation opportunities to young Bahrain talents in the areas of machine and deep learnings”

Recognized by leading technology company, Nvidia, the course will generate digital certificates to students upon completion.