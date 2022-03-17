INJAZ BAHRAIN ANNOUNCES WINNER OF SHEIKHA HESSA’S AWARD FOR INSPIRING ENTREPRENEURS AND LEADERS

Listen to this article now

INJAZ Bahrain has announced the winner of Sheikha Hessa’s Award for Inspiring Entrepreneurs and Leaders, a value-driven award recognizing the achievements of Bahrain’s young innovative thinkers, during its annual Young CEO event.

Among several entrees, two nominees have been selected by a vetting committee to make it to the finals after presenting company ideas that were fueled by innovation and creativity.

Both Afnan Janahi, Founder of Pause Designs and Fajer Mufeez, Founder of The Journey Adventures, demonstrated innovative, entrepreneurial mindsets through game-changing business ideas that not only served the purpose of the award but add superior value and leave lasting footprints in the Kingdom, directly contributing to the sustainable development of the country, in line with Vision 2030.

Fajer Mufeez, the winner of the bi-annual Sheikha Hessa Award, was honoured during a ceremony held last week at INJAZ Bahrain’s headquarters in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain alongside Hana Sarwani, Executive Director of INJAZ Bahrain and board members. During the ceremony, Fajer Mufeez was lauded for her outstanding efforts and was handed a monetary prize of 3,000 BHD.

Addressing the ceremony, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson commended the efforts of the participants and the jury and praised the INJAZ Bahrain team for the well-structured organising that contributed to the success of the award. In her speech, H.H said, “We are delighted to announce the winner of this year’s Sheikha Hessa Award for Inspiring Entrepreneurs and Leaders. All participants have exhibited great efforts in presenting their companies in line with the criteria of the award and we have been extremely proud to see the impact of our programs on their work. The award has tapped into the potential of our students and has reflected their commitment, inspirational entrepreneurial talent, and determination – A true representation of Bahrain’s dynamic youth. We extend our congratulations to this year’s winner and our gratitude to the judging panel including Shaikh Bader Al Khalifa, board member at INJAZ Bahrain and General Manager of Corporate Communications & Sustainability and Dana Buheji, board member at INJAZ Bahrain and Group Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer at National Bank of Bahrain as well as the INJAZ Bahrain team who continuously work to achieve INJAZ Bahrain’s vision in supporting Bahraini youth and building a generation of upskilled future leaders.”

The Sheikha Hessa award aims at spotting the light on INJAZ Bahrain’s signature Company program and how the program offers young talents a unique opportunity to learn and own their economic success bringing them closer to the real world and opening their minds to their own potential. An opportunity to make better choices for themselves and their communities.