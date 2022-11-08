INJAZ Bahrain Bags 4 Coveted Awards at the Regional Young Entrepreneurs Competition in Dubai

- Advertisement -

INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, the world’s largest non-profit business education organization, celebrated the 16th edition of the Young Entrepreneurship Celebration at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

The celebration, which marked a return to in-person events following two years of virtual programming, was held in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority, and celebrated the achievements of students who participated and won the National Company Program Competition in their respective countries.

The competition saw 80 students, from across 12 countries, compete for awards following a rigorous period of mentorship and programming. This year’s teams were mentored by industry experts from across Boeing, FedEx, Mastercard, Investcorp, the Project Management Institute and Citi Foundation, exploring in depth skills sessions across design thinking, innovation, growth and development, customer service and business strategy, and deepening their understanding on a wide spectrum of business concepts.

The event saw a number of delegates from Bahrain in attendance, including Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson, His Excellency, Ambassador Suad Hasan Ali Al Nusuf, the Consul General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Dubai, Ms. Dana Buheji, Group Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer at National Bank of Bahrain & INJAZ Bahrain Board Member, Ms. Mariam Turki, Head of Compliance Advisory at National Bank of Bahrain.

Following the judging process, the coveted ‘Product of the Year’ high school prize was awarded to Salamtek, a team from Ibn Khuldoon National School representing INJAZ Bahrain at the annual competition. Salamtek is a company with a mission to protect young children and the elderly from getting lost using technology to keep them safe.

Also representing Bahrain, Caftech, a team from the British University of Bahrain won multiple awards including 2022’s ‘Best Social Impact’ Award in the university track, the ‘Citi Client Focus’

Award, and the PMI ‘Project Management Award’. Caftech is a company which aims to recycle coffee bean waste into plant pots made of fiberglass (a sustainable material) and used coffee grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson said, “We are immensely proud of our teams and are honored to receive these awards at the regional YEC competition. These awards are genuine testament to the exceptional work and dedication of our students and embody our persistent pursuit of excellence in all areas. We will carry forward with our unwavering drive to excel in everything we do to continue opening up new horizons for our youth and build a better future for Bahrain. I would like to congratulate the winning teams and extend my gratitude to our strategic partners, volunteers and staff as this achievement has only been made possible by their support.”

Her Highness also praised the mentors who have been offering their support and guidance, upskilling and training students over the past few months for the regional competition. Among the mentors were:

Mr. Ahmed Burashid from Khaleeji Commerical Bank

Mr. Ahmed Shukri from Alba

Mr. Nader Alabbasi from GPIC

Mr. Munther Bucheeri from GPIC

Ms. Israa Janahi from INJAZ Bahrain

Ms. Khawla Alansari from INJAZ Bahrain

Ms. Thawra Al Dhaen

Commenting on the event, Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO, INJAZ Al Arab, said: “Year after year, we continue to see incredible innovation and creativity driven by today’s youth, and this year’s participants are no exception. We are proud to be celebrating the 2022 winners of the INJAZ Al-Arab Young Entrepreneurs Competition, and to witness the continued impact of our programmes in empowering our future. Thank you to our students, volunteers, partners, and judges for yet another successful edition of the Young Entrepreneurs Competition, and we look forward to what’s to come as we work together for the future of our youth and the region.”

Launched in 2007, the INJAZ Al-Arab Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration is the culmination of six months of rigorous experiential learning and application for students across the MENA region who have won the internationally acclaimed INJAZ National Company Program. In partnership with the companies behind the awards, and with the support of thousands of volunteers, INJAZ Al-Arab has continued to drive an impactful program that sees many student companies evolve into some of the region’s most promising youth-led start-ups.

For more details on the Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration or to take part in next year’s program, visit https://www.injazalarab.org/.