INJAZ Bahrain concludes its 14th annual Young Entrepreneurs Competition

INJAZ Bahrain has successfully concluded its 14th annual Young Entrepreneurs competition, which took place in person at Wyndham Grand Hotel on June 28th-29th, 2022. The annual competition held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson, saw the participation of students from 15 High Schools and 10 Universities in Bahrain.

The two-day event additionally featured the participation of several high-profile Bahrain-based businesses and entities as sponsors, including Tamkeen, Banagas, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), Khaleeji Commercial Bank Home (KHCB), Al Salam Bank, and Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA).

The competition witnessed great enterprising and entrepreneurial spirit which was brought forward by students participating from all across the Kingdom to obtain the coveted “University Company of the Year 2022” and “High School Company of the Year 2022” titles in addition to “University Product of the Year 2022”, “High School Product of the Year 2022”, “University Company for Best Social Impact 2022” and “High School Company for Best Social Impact 2022” awards.

Special awards this year included five signature awards – “Excellence in Technology” award sponsored by AWS, “Excellence in ESG” award sponsored by NBB, “Best Booth and Brand” award sponsored by Al Salam Bank, “KHCB’S Rising CEO” award sponsored by Khaleeji Commercial Bank, and “Best Financial Performance” award sponsored by BBK.

Judges for this year featured Mr. Mohammed Mustafa Faqihi from GPIC, Ms. Lana Alattar from Tamkeen, Ms. Aisha Albalush from Mumtalakat and Mr. Hamad Mashal from KFH in the High School Track. Mr. Ishaq Ishaq from EDB, Mr. Amin Sultan from Alba, Ms. Naam Alaraibi from Banagas and Mr. Salah Al Ansari from BiSB in the University Track. Where as the signature speakers and judges included: Mr. Nidal Al Basha from AWS; Mr. Ahmed Askar from BBK; Mr. Mahmood Qannati from Al Salam Bank; Mr. Ahmed Burashid – Mr. Subah Al Zayani – Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi -Mr. Abdulnasser Ahmed Al Rayes from KHCB; Ms. Dana Buheji – Mr. Salman Radhi – Ms. Reem Aldoseri – Ms. Deena Kowhari – Mr. Abdulrahim A.Hameed – Mr. Ali Faqihi – Ms. Nada Ishaq from NBB.

The flagship competition which aims to enhance the entrepreneurial skills of Bahraini youth, create job opportunities in the market, and stimulate the economy reflected on the growth and culmination of hard work exhibited by INJAZ Bahrain students throughout the year. Among the participating teams, 11 teams have been recognised for their business innovation skills and were named winners of 2022.

Spotlight on Bahraini Entrepreneurs

“Salamtek” from “Ibn Khuldoon National School” won the “High School Company of the Year 2022”, and “Pots by Recaf” from “British University of Bahrain” won “University Company of the Year 2022”.

“Knooz” from “Al Iman Private Schools – Boys’ Section” won the “High School Product of the Year 2022”, and “ReQahwa” from “University of Bahrain” was presented with “University Product of the Year 2022” award.

“Masoolytna” from “Modern Knowledge Schools” won the “High School Best Social Impact Award”, and “Upcycled” from “Bahrain Polytechnic” was presented with “University Best Social Impact Award”.

“Mirage” from “University of Bahrain” won the “Excellence in Technology Award” sponsored by AWS.

“Masoolytna” from “Modern Knowledge Schools” won the “Excellence in Environmental Social Governance Award” sponsored by NBB.

“Kabat” from “Al Shurooq Secondary Girls School” won the “Best Booth and Brand Award” sponsored by Al Salam Bank.

“Zain Al Lababidi” from “Ibn Khuldoon National School” won the “KHCB’s Rising CEO Award” sponsored by Khaleeji Commercial Bank.

“Pots by Recaf” from “British University of Bahrain” won the “Best Financial Performance Award” sponsored by BBK.

H.H Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson, praised INJAZ Bahrain as one of the leading initiatives to support Bahraini youth to start their entrepreneurial journeys and commented on the success of the 14TH edition of the annual competition: “At INJAZ Bahrain, our mission is to construct a platform where young people are encouraged and supported to use their creativity and innovation to develop a knowledge-based economy through our partnerships and programs. The Company program, our flagship program, was a great success this year, which is a genuine testament to the exceptional work and dedication of our students. We have seen incredible efforts this year and I would like to congratulate the winning teams and wish them the best of luck in the regional competition. I would also like to convey my sincere gratitude to our partners, sponsors, volunteers, educators, staff, and alumni for their unwavering commitment to delivering on the INJAZ Bahrain mission.”

The successful competition brought together teams from across the Kingdom to present entrepreneurial ideas and solutions, displaying their outstanding ability to add value to different sectors and overcome present and future challenges. The 2022 Young Entrepreneurs competition “Company of the Year” winners will be representing Bahrain in the regional Young Entrepreneurs competition which is held annually by INJAZ Al Arab.