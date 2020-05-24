Sunday, May 24, 2020
INJAZ Talk

INJAZ Bahrain concludes the fifth edition of “INJAZ Talk”

INJAZ Bahrain has recently concluded the fifth edition of its annual program, “INJAZ Talk”. The virtual talks were held remotely through a series of live broadcasts on INJAZ Bahrain’s Instagram page.

In light of the current conditions the country is witnessing due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, INJAZ Bahrain Alumni Ambassadors organized the fifth edition of the “INJAZ Talk”, which hosted top notch Bahraini personalities to discuss the most prominent challenges that entrepreneurs face, the impact of the current situation on businesses, adaptation to the new normal situation, and the role of entrepreneurs during the crisis. This series was launched at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, and it was broadcasted weekly on INJAZ Bahrain’s Instagram page.

In the first digital edition of the “INJAZ Talk” program, Mr. Yousif Al Isa, President of INJAZ Bahrain Alumni Association, hosted Mr. Mohammad Al-Muharraqi, Founder of TARTEEB during the first meeting to discuss how to overcome challenges. In addition, INJAZ Bahrain hosted Mr. Ebrahim Al Tamimi, Director of the Bahrain Program for Best Government Practices, to discuss the competence of the Kingdom of Bahrain across waters, as well as Mr. Khalil Al Qahri, Content Creator and Entrepreneur, on how to catapult the role of entrepreneurs during times of crisis.

Ms. Hana Sarwani, Executive Director of INJAZ Bahrain, commented: “Despite the emerging challenges that the world is facing at all levels, especially on an economic level, INJAZ Bahrain strives to continue providing its programs to support Bahraini youth and help them achieve their ambitions and goals.

