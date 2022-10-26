INJAZ Bahrain Honors Partners and Outstanding Volunteers at its Annual Appreciation Ceremony

- Advertisement -

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain, a member of Junior Achievement (JA)Worldwide, the world’s largest non-profit business education organization, hosted an appreciation ceremony to recognize and honor all of its stakeholders who have been actively supporting the organization last year.

The ceremony, held at Crowne Plaza, Manama was attended by Her Highness Sheikha Hess Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson, INJAZ Bahrain Board Members, MOE, Sponsors, and Outstanding Volunteers.

H.H Shaikha Hessa, honored more than 200 stakeholders who actively engaged in the organization’s programs and supported INJAZ Bahrain in empowering the Kingdom’s youth as they excel and develop into the leaders of tomorrow. Among the honorees were 22 board members, 26 corporate sponsors, and 141 volunteers.

Additionally, Alba, Bapco and GPIC received the ‘Volunteer Service Award’ for volunteering more than 200 hours. Coming in first place,Alba completed 491 hours, Bapco 440 hours and GPIC 218 hours. 5 educational institutions including Fatima Bint Al Khattab Primary Girls School, Um Alqura Primary Intermediate Girls School, Ghazi Alqusaibi Secondary Girls School, Al Hekma International School and the University of Bahrain were crowned with the ‘Best School/University of the Year’ award.

INJAZ Bahrain also recognized 10 national heroes that took part of it’s Entrepreneurship Master Class (EMC) series 1 for their contribution in leaving in leaving an impact on 252,000 youth, Mr. Abdulmajeed Abdulla, Mr. Abdulla Al Hayki, Mr. Abdulrahman Farooq, Ms. Aisha Abdulmalek, Dr. Sara Al Reefy, Mr. Hashim Sharaf, Mr. Karim Al Toobli, Mr. Mahdi Humaidan, Mr. Mohammed Al Muharraqi and Ms. Nahla Al Mahmood.

Some of the yearlong supporters who received special recognition included Al Salam Bank, Alba, Banagas, Bapco, Batelco, BBK, Boeing, Citi Bahrain, GPIC, HSBC, KHCB, KFH, National Bank of Bahrain, Tamkeen, AlMoayyed International Group, Bahrain Bourse, Abdulrahim Al Kooheji Foundation, BMMI, Seef Properties, AWS, BiSB, BKIC, KPMG, Brinc Batelco, Huawei, NVTC and Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

In her opening address, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson said, “Our core aspiration at INJAZ Bahrain is to improve the capabilities, upskill, and engage with youth and students as we provide them with the platforms, network, mentoring, and opportunities set to propel their professional careers forward and with the continuous support of our partners I am proud to say that we have been able to scale new heights. We are grateful for the tremendous support we have received from our supporters and volunteers who are here today. Your involvement as individuals,

corporations and organizations has been enthusiastic across all levels from start to finish, and we wouldn’t be able to reach great success without it,” she said.

Her Highness praised INJAZ Bahrain’s strategic partners in the private sector for their valuable financial support, offering advice and guidance, and providing volunteers. As the support provided by these companies stems from their corporate social responsibility and strong belief in the INJAZ Bahrain mission to equip the next generation of Bahrainis with the knowledge and skills to contribute to the national economic vision of the Kingdom.

During the ceremony, INJAZ Bahrain also announced the launch of its latest mobile application, “INJAZ Academy” application that is sponsored by the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB). The application offers students from across the globe free online programs presented by certified mentors hailing from different industries.

A promising addition to INJAZ Bahrain’s technology suite, the INJAZ Academy application reflects on the organisation’s commitment towards expanding its outreach and leveraging technology to deliver seamless educational experiences accessed by students all across the Kingdom.

The awards ceremony was followed by an appreciation dinner and a raffle draw sponsored by the Gulf Hotel Group, Mazen Computers, Alba, NBB, stc Bahrain and Palace Enterprises.