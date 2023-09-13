INJAZ Bahrain hosted its Annual Appreciation Event

- Advertisement -

Under the esteemed patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain, a proud member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to business education, hosted a grand appreciation ceremony to acknowledge and celebrate the unwavering support of its dedicated stakeholders throughout the past year.

The ceremony, held at Sofitel Bahrain, Zallaq, was attended by Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council, esteemed members of the INJAZ Bahrain Board, valued sponsors, and exceptional volunteers.

Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bestowed honors upon more than 300 individuals and organizations who actively participated in INJAZ Bahrain’s programs, contributing significantly to the empowerment of Bahrain’s youth, guiding them toward a brighter future as the leaders of tomorrow. Among the distinguished honorees were 22 board members, 27 corporate sponsors, and an impressive group of 250 volunteers.

Furthermore, Bapco was honored with the prestigious ‘Volunteer Service Award’ for their outstanding commitment, collectively contributing over 1,688 hours of volunteer work. Alba led the way with an astounding 954 volunteering hours, followed by AlMoayyed International Group with 349 volunteering hours and National Bank of Bahrain with 269 volunteering hours of dedicated service. Additionally, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo with 237 volunteering hours and GPIC with 221 volunteering hours. The ‘Best School/University of the Year’ accolade was bestowed upon five esteemed educational institutions, including Aali Primary Girls School, Sitra Intermediate Girls School, Al Hidd Secondary Girls School, Modern Knowledge Schools and University of Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

In a remarkable addition to this year’s ceremony, Mr. Khalid Abdulla from Bapco received the prestigious ‘Superhero Award,’ a special recognition for an outstanding volunteer and supporter whose dedication went above and beyond the call of duty.

Special recognition was also extended to yearlong supporters who demonstrated unwavering dedication, including Al Salam Bank, Alba, AlMoayyed International Group, Bapco, Batelco, BBK, Boeing, Citi Bahrain, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, GPIC, Khaleeji, Kuwait Finance House, National Bank of Bahrain, stc Bahrain, Tamkeen, Qays H. Zu’bi Attorneys & Legal Consultants, BNI, Abdulrahim Al Kooheji Foundation, Ahli United Bank, Bahrain Bourse, BMMI, Bapco Energies, Bahrain Islamic Bank, Credimax, AWS, and Hill+Knowlton Strategies and KPMG.

In her opening address, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, expressed, “Our core mission at INJAZ Bahrain is to enhance the capabilities, skills, and engagement of our youth, providing them with platforms, networks, mentorship, and opportunities to propel their professional journeys. The resounding success we have achieved would not have been possible without the wholehearted support of our partners. Your unwavering commitment, whether as individuals or organizations, has been exemplary, and we are deeply grateful for it.”

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council commented, “I seize this opportunity to thank INJAZ Bahrain for holding this generous ceremony, which has become one of its established annual traditions, in honour of its partners, as well as the volunteers who dedicate themselves to serving its inspiring programs that benefit Bahraini youngsters. Your dedicated efforts and devotion in serving the nation motivate Bahraini youth and nurture in them the spirit of creativity and innovation and give them the opportunity to highlight their full potential and talents.”

H.E added, “The Ministry of Education is proud of its fruitful partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, which spares no effort to support the Ministry, through the inspiring programs and projects offered by this pioneering institution that serve a wide range of Bahraini youth, including high school and university students, which contributes to honing their skills, developing their talents, and providing them with a culture of entrepreneurship within the framework of concerted national efforts to prepare them to enter the labour market and contribute to the national development momentum.”

Her Highness commended INJAZ Bahrain’s private sector partners for their invaluable financial support, guidance, and volunteerism, emphasizing their role in fulfilling the organization’s mission to equip the next generation of Bahrainis with the knowledge and skills to contribute to the Kingdom’s economic vision.

The awards ceremony culminated with an appreciation dinner and an exciting raffle draw sponsored by the Gulf Hotel, Mazen Computers, Vida Resort, The Domain Hotel & Spa, YK AlMoayyed & Sons, National Bank of Bahrain, Palace and Jahez.