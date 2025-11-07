INJAZ Bahrain Marks 20 Years of Impact at Anniversary Celebrations

INJAZ Bahrain hosted the 20th Anniversary Celebrations at Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, bringing together national and regional supporters to celebrate the organization’s enduring commitment to youth empowerment in the Kingdom.

The event was held under the patronage of Her Highness Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, honoring the individuals and partners who have shaped the organization’s success since 2005.

Over the past two decades, INJAZ Bahrain has reached more than 1.1 million students through 30 programs, mobilized over 20,000 volunteers, and engaged more than 350 educational institutions across the Kingdom. The celebrations highlighted these achievements and recognized key partners supporting this year’s milestone, including Diamond Partner Alba, Gold Partners BBK and NBB, and Silver Partners from Bahrain’s leading institutions; Al Salam Bank, HSBC, GPIC, Tamkeen, Ebrahim K. Kanoo, Beyon, Gulf Hotels Group and GFH.

The evening also celebrated the official opening of INJAZ Bahrain’s new headquarters, a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance student learning and innovation, featuring a Youth Hub, STEM Labs, Arts Spaces, and a modern auditorium. The celebrations included the INJAZ Al-Arab Alumni Leaders’ Summit, attended by youth leaders from 11 Arab countries, focusing on knowledge sharing, innovation, and regional collaboration.

INJAZ Bahrain further recognized organizations and individuals who exceeded 200 volunteer hours, including Bapco Energies 2149 Volunteering Hours, Alba 1308 Volunteering Hours, NBB 1062 Volunteering Hours, YK AlMoayyed & Sons 323 Volunteering Hours and Bapco Gas 262 Volunteering Hours, as well as top-performing schools and universities whose students have excelled in INJAZ programs.

Looking ahead, the organization reaffirmed its goal to reach 300,000 students annually by 2028, building on its 20-year legacy of inspiring students with skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.

“Celebrating 20 years of impact is a proud and humbling moment for all of us,” said Her Highness Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa. “We’re proud of how far we’ve come—and even more excited for what’s ahead. We extend our deepest gratitude to every volunteer, partner, educator, and supporter who has walked alongside us on this journey. Your dedication has empowered more than a million young people with the skills, mindset, and confidence to lead with purpose. Together, we will continue shaping the next generation of changemakers and building a brighter future for Bahrain.”

As INJAZ Bahrain reflects on two decades of meaningful progress, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to empower youth. With its new headquarters, a strengthened network of partners, and a bold vision for the future, INJAZ Bahrain is poised to elevate its impact even further—equipping young people across the Kingdom with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.