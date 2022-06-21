INJAZ Bahrain Programs and Strategies impacts over 135,000 Students in the Academic Year 2021-2022

INJAZ Bahrain, a member of Junior Achievement (JA)Worldwide, the world’s largest non-profit business education organization, held its annual board meeting in-person at Citi Bahrain on June 14, 2022. The annual meeting highlighted the organization’s achievements, successes, as well as its aspirations and initiatives for the upcoming year. With an Impact of over 135,000 Students for the closing academic year 2021-2022, the organization celebrated its achievements and overall reach with its board members who have been instrumental in engaging more than 1700 volunteers and mentors to deliver INJAZ Bahrain programs in more than 300 schools and 10 universities across Bahrain.

Headed by Her Highness Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, the meeting was attended by INJAZ Bahrain board members including Dr. Abdulrahman Saif – Group Chief Executive BBK; Mr. Ali Al Baqali – CEO Alba; Mr. Anwar Murad – Deputy CEO Al Salam Bank; Mr. Chris Russell – CEO HSBC; Ms. Dana Buheji- Chief Human Resource Officer NBB; Mr. Essa Al Jowder – EY Office Managing Partner; Mr. Hussain Rajab – CEO Tamkeen; Mr. Khaled Kanoo – Director Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo; Mr. Michel Sawaya – CEO Citi Bahrain; Mr. Mohammed Al Moayyed – Chairman of Al Moayyed International Group; Mr. Sattam Al Gosaibi – CEO KHCB; Sh. Bader Al Khalifa – GM Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Batelco; Mr. Abdulhakeem Al Khayyat – CEO KFH; Mr. Yasser Alabbasi – President GPIC; Ms. Hana Sarwani – Executive Director INJAZ Bahrain

Among the key notable achievements was the unveiling of INJAZ Bahrain’s new brand identity. The newly launched identity is a key milestone in INJAZ Bahrain’s journey as it introduces a new youth-oriented vision underscoring the importance of empowering young people to build skillsets and embrace mindsets necessary to create thriving communities.

In continuation of INJAZ Bahrain’s accomplishment, the non-profit organization highlighted its collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sport to establish the INJAZ Bahrain Academy and how this partnership would help achieve a national vision of innovation, excellence, and empowerment of the youth at a national, regional and global level.

Commenting on the successes achieved by the organization, H.H Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson at INJAZ Bahrain said: “As part of INJAZ Bahrain’s membership within the larger JA Worldwide organization, we are proud of the impact that the chapter has made with national youth as they grow into the leaders and innovators of tomorrow, who serve their communities to their fullest potential. We thank our partners for their continuous support and reaffirm that it is through collaboration and partnerships that we bring positive change to our communities, change that delivers on the national vision of sustainable human capital development. “

As part of its upcoming plans, INJAZ Bahrain is set to host its annual Young Entrepreneurs Competition which will see the participation of students from 15 High Schools and 10 Universities in Bahrain. The competition is set to take place by the end of June at Wyndham Grand Hotel.

Other prominent highlights shed light on INJAZ Bahrain’s collaboration with BBK to develop a new program catered to spreading awareness on the fundamentals of Banking to high school students and their respective educators. Additionally, INJAZ Bahrain is also set to partner with both members of the board and non-members to offer its talented pool of ESP (Entrepreneurship Skills Pass) alumni more than 79 internship opportunities across diverse sectors of the industry.

Utilizing its social media channels to bridge knowledge gaps and educate its students, INJAZ Bahrain’s upcoming initiatives include broadcasting its signature ‘Job Shadow program’ in partnership with BAPCO and Al Ghaliya. The program introduces students to careers through one-day, on-site orientation where students get to learn more about the workplace and the potential careers opportunities available.