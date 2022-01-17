INJAZ Bahrain Programs Introduced into MOE Curriculum

Listen to this article now

The Minister of Education has confirmed that cooperation between the Ministry of Education and INJAZ Bahrain had begun many years ago, which has provided thousands of students with the opportunity to benefit from this initiative and its distinguished programs. He has also indicated that the Ministry is pleased to carry on its cooperation with this leading national institution in order to better prepare students in the various stages of education for the future. In fact, the Ministry has taken advantage of INJAZ Bahrain programs to enhance its national curricula in the primary and intermediate stages in particular. This comes within the context of the Ministry’s efforts to upgrade its curricula in line with both national and international trends, especially through the inclusion of entrepreneurship education as a core transversal competency.

- Advertisement -

These programs, His Excellency has noted, prepare students to get actively involved in the development of their country and accordingly meet the needs and requirements of the labor market. He has added that they offer them real opportunities and experiences to further learn about the business world and become better prepared for their future careers as active and innovative entrepreneurs. H.E. the Minister of Education has reiterated his gratitude to all those who are in charge of INJAZ Bahrain wishing them all continued success for the good of our beloved country under its wise leadership.”

Latifa Isa Al-Bonoudha, Assistant undersecretary for education at the Ministry of Education, commented: “MoE was keen to implement curricula integration plan that was proposed by INJAZ Bahrain, which is considered one of the most important institution in the Kingdom that contributes to achieve MoE’s objectives represented in developing students’ capabilities within economic and educational levels, aiming at enhancing educational processes and occupying them with requested skills. This will contribute in identifying students’ future directions aligned with labor market requirements.

INJAZ BAHRAIN has succeeded in consolidating economic aspects and enhancing the leadership spirit among students to qualify them as leaders and entrepreneurs, aiming at offering experienced human competencies.

The Ministry of Education has developed the curricula in specific subjects by integrating INJAZ Bahrain programs aligned and integrated with the curriculum in different subjects by adding activities and exercises that enhance student’s capabilities and skills based on twenty-first century and labor market requirements.

Curricula development has a crucial role in achieving MoE’s desired goals and objectives and raising students’ outcomes reflected on the Economic Vision 2030 as well as accomplishing international objectives including the fourth objective of sustainable development that consists of providing quality, equity and comprehensive education for all and promoting opportunities for lifelong learning.”

The newly amended curriculum is also an opportunity for students to acquire leadership and creative thinking skills to prepare and qualify them for the labor market, make them active members in the economic development of the Kingdom and inspire them to succeed locally and globally.

Over the past 16 years, the Ministry of Education has continuously supported INJAZ Bahrain through facilitating the implementation of its programs in both public and private schools. With the endless support and devoted efforts of volunteers and ministry personnel, INJAZ Bahrain has reached today 320,000 students at 260 schools. For more information about INJAZ Bahrain, please visit: http://www.injazbh.org/index.aspx