INJAZ Bahrain Successfully Hosts Inaugural Edition of 2023 Career Expo

INJAZ Bahrain, a member of INJAZ Al-Arab and a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, the largest non-profit education organization in the world successfully hosted the inaugural edition of its 2023 Career Expo which was held under the patronage of Her Excellency Dr. Sheikha Rana Bint Isa Al Khalifa, the Secretary-General of the Higher Education Council (HEC) and sponsored by GPIC, YK AlMoayyed, Batelco and Bapco.

The exhibition held at the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) in collaboration with various public and private entities, was inaugurated on February 24, by Her Excellency Dr. Sheikha Rana Bint Isa Al Khalifa, the Secretary-General of the Higher Education Council (HEC) and Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson with board members in attendance.

With over 3000 people in attendance, the career exhibition saw prospective students, career advisors, and key players from the business community come together under one roof. Featuring over 25 public and private companies and 13 universities, the exhibition presented students with a chance to discover career pathways, connect with industry professionals, and explore opportunities to propel their professional careers forward.

Additionally, students had the chance to engage with first-hand accounts of real-world experiences at workstations which were set up throughout exhibition while benefiting from the substantial knowledge offered by career experts.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, said, “Hosting a career exhibition falls in line with our mission of continuously empowering and preparing Bahrain’s youth to succeed in their future careers. We were pleased to connect aspirant students with prominent career professionals and influential figures to create an environment that is both inspiring and educational and bring this expo vision to life. The exhibition has allowed students to gain first-hand knowledge, learn how to successfully navigate the labour market, and hear from a variety of industries to get a well-rounded experience. We are proud of the results and extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors and partners for their continuous support.”

The week-long event, is expected to see 1,000 students from the primary and intermediate levels who will have the chance to explore and tap into 7 different career fields with the guidance of career experts and industry professionals (Photography, Chemical Engineering, Space Science, Jewelry Design, Civil Defence, Interior Design, Criminal Information and Certificates with the support of experts from Alba, Bapco, IKEA, NSSA, Ministry of Interior, Al Hadab Jewelry, Amal Al Majed Jewelry, Signature Jewelry, Zuhoor Al Sayegh Jewelry, the photographers Fatima Al Thawadi and Nader Bazaz.