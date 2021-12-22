INJAZ Bahrain team Wins First Place in Online Innovation Camp, STEMEduHack

Listen to this article now

A team of students representing INJAZ Bahrain at the STEMEduHack, an innovation camp organized by Johnson & Johnson, Junior Achievement Europe and INJAZ Al-Arab, was announced as first place winners. The camp held on November 9 and 10 saw the participation of 20 teams of young talented students from 40 countries across the world.

The event commenced with an inspirational speech on STEM education and STEM-related career opportunities by business representatives from J&J and ended with an introduction of a business challenge, which groups of students are meant to tackle through creative solutions. Students were then matched with other teams coming from Africa and the Middle East in an aim to experience a unique moment of knowledge sharing, cultural exchange and to spotlight on the issues faced by students.

Team INJAZ Bahrain which included four talented students from Abdul Rahman Kanoo International School – ARKIS; Alia Alaali, Jassim Al Dosseri, Dana Kalbouneh and Bader Janahi were matched with students from Team Luxembourg to tackle the challenge through focusing joint efforts to introduce a personal care product of the future, one that would be launched and produced in 2050.

INJAZ Bahrain team alongside the Luxemburg team managed to pitch present an innovative product idea in front of the judging panel and were acknowledged as first place winners for their outstanding efforts.

Ms. Hana Sarwani, INJAZ Bahrain Executive Director said, “We are proud of our students who have relentlessly worked during the Innovation Camp to come up and deliver an innovative product which is a testimony of their limitless potentials and their outstanding hard work. The ICamp is a chance for the young generation to broaden their horizons beyond the classroom. A chance to bring something new to the table, and we are happy to see that our team made it to the first place.”

Mrs. Emma Rooney, Head of High School at ARKIS noted “This is such a wonderful example of what can happen when young people are given the opportunity to apply their learning to real-world situations. It highlights the importance for all of us as educators to stay focused on developing transferable ‘higher order thinking’ skills in our students so that they can excel at any challenge they are presented with.”

As Industry players continue to recalibrate how they segment consumers, prioritize channels, establish product portfolios, position their brands, and deploy service models, the launch of STEMEdueHACK in collaboration between J&J and JA is meant to call the young generation to action.