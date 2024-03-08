INJAZ Bahrain Teams Shine with Innovation and Creativity at INJAZ Al-Arab’s 17th Youth Entrepreneurship Competition

- Advertisement -

INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, the world’s largest non-profit business education organization, commemorated the 17th edition of the Young Entrepreneurship Celebration at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl in Doha. The Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and in a strategic partnership with INJAZ Qatar, Ooredoo, QDB, Qatar Rail and QNB, Google, Nestle’, Investcorp, Mastercard PMIEF, FedEx, and Boeing.

The celebration marked a special impactful year as the first to have reached 1 million learning experiences – a visionary goal set by INJAZ Al-Arab 16 years ago. The event was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, and has witnessed 88 students from 13 different countries demonstrate their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit before the elite judge panel following an intensive six month mentorship program.

Following the judging process, the coveted ‘Product of the Year’ university prize was awarded to Fornature from BIBF – Bahrain for the university track. The team also won the PMIEF Innovation Award, the PMIEF Project Excellence Award, the AI Spark Award by Google, and the Great Minds Award.

For the high school track, team Ne’ma from American School of Bahrain won the PMIEF Project Excellence Award, the Boeing Presentation Mastery Award, the Mastercard Innovation Award, the FedEx Global Possibilities Award and the Great Minds Award.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion,HH Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifasaid: “The remarkable achievements of our Bahraini teams at this year’s Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration stand as a powerful affirmation of our youth’s limitless potential and their unwavering dedication to learning and excelling in their future endeavors. Their innovation, creativity, and commitment are a true reflection of INJAZ Bahrain’s core values. Today’s Bahraini winners represent not only a source of national pride but also the promising future of entrepreneurship within the Kingdom and beyond.”

Commenting on the event, Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO, INJAZ Al-Arab, said: “Since its inception, the Company Program has offered youth in MENA the opportunity to learn how to move a business idea from concept to reality. Every year at YEC we see a room full of incredible talent, packed with ambition, creativity and innovation and this year is no different. We’re thrilled to celebrate the 2023 winners of the INJAZ Al-Arab Young Entrepreneurs Competition and witness the inception of the future business community of the Middle East and potentially some of the world-changing ideas. I want to say a big thank you to our students, volunteers, partners, and judges for making this edition a success. Together, we’re making a lasting impact on the future of our youth and our region.

The celebration awarded the winning student teams who competed for 2 prestigious awards based on rigorous judging stages designed to assess character, originality, leadership, marketing, teamwork and business skills. This year, the elite panel of judges for main tracks included Abdulla Ali Al-Mawlawi, Director of Communication and Public Relations, Qatar Rail, Jordana Semaan, Head Of Hr – Gulf And Asia Global Head Of Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Investcorp, Martin Roeske, Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy – MENA, Google, Fadi Matar, Geographic Communications Director for India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey; DOW, Hassan Abdulla Al-Ansari, Manager SME Relationship Management, QNB, AND Amber Buschmann, Social Impact Programs Relationship Specialist, PMIEF.

Additionally, the INJAZATHON, which is the newly revamped platform of the first Entrepreneurship Ecosystem launched by INJAZ Al-Arab in 2019, hosted representatives and business leaders to carry on with the skills enhancement session; Roula Droubi, Regional Director, Boeing Middle East, Turkey, Central Asia & Arica, Dina Mongy, Government Relations and Sustainability Manager, Nestlé, Sahar Al Fatayri, Regional Sales Manager FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, Sacha Abi Khalil, Emerging Professional Specialist, PMIEF, Samar Estephan, Business Development Director, Mastercard Advisors, Omar Ahmad, Director, Government Engagement, Mastercard, Sally Monem, Brand & Reputation Marketing Lead, Google MENA, Amber Buschmann, Social Impact Programs Relationship Lead, PMIEF, Ahmed Aboueleneen, Regional Sales Manager FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, Khalifa Al Jalahma, Principal – Emerging Markets Private Equity, Investcorp, and Sweeney Lewis, Vice President – Emerging Markets Private Equity, Investcorp.

The FedEx Global Possibilities Award recognized a team used reusable and sustainable packaging alternative and a team that had excellent presentations with a global perspective. The Nestle Sustainability Award recognized a team that recycles used consumer goods and a team incorporating sustainable practices into every element and milestone. The PMIEF Excellence in Project Management Award recognized a team that used an eco-friendly packaging made from recycled fishing nets, a team demonstrating the most innovative and viable project plan development, reflecting project management tools and techniques and a team excelling in translating innovative ideas into effective and feasible solutions, leveraging PMIEF’s expertise in refinement and implementation. The Mastercard Innovation Award recognized a team implementers of energy-collecting pressure plates. The Boeing Presentation Mastery Award recognized a team that turns used vegetable oil into fuel for vehicles. AI Spark Award by Google recognized the team that used creative AI-powered solutions during the ideation phase. The Value Creation Excellence Award by Investcorp recognized the team with Investcorp’s emphasis on value creation within the context of the presented business case.

Launched in 2007, the INJAZ Al-Arab Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration is the culmination of six months of rigorous experiential learning and application for students across the MENA region who have won the internationally acclaimed INJAZ National Company Program. In partnership with the companies behind the awards, and with the support of thousands of volunteers, INJAZ Al-Arab has continued to drive an impactful program that sees many student companies evolve into some of the region’s most promising youth-led start-ups.