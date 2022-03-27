INJAZ Bahrain Youth Festival Inaugurated at Water Garden City

Listen to this article now

INJAZ Bahrain, a non-profit organisation and a member of Junior Achievement has concluded its first edition of the INJAZ Bahrain Youth Festival on Friday 25th March 2022, with great success, attracting more than 3,000 visitors’ during a two-day period.

The festival, organised by INJAZ Bahrain and hosted at Water Garden City, was inaugurated by Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson, in presence of H.E Ayman Al Moayed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Ms. Latifa Al-Bonoodha Assistant Undersecretary for Education at the Ministry of Education, Lulwa Ghasan Al-Muhanna – Director of Directorate of Licensing and follow up of private schools at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Khaled AlAlawi – Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Development at Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Dr. Abdulla Al Noaimi Executive Director of Nasser Vocational Training Centre, Mr. Ali Al Baqali – Chief Executive Officer of Alba and Mr. Yasser AlAbbasi – President of GPIC.A key milestone in INJAZ Bahrain’s journey towards building a generation of well-equipped young entrepreneurs, the festival saw the participation of 50 student companies (31 High School and 19 University) from across the Kingdom.

Providing an ideal platform for budding local student companies, the exciting youth festival hosted a market featuring local products and services by young Bahraini entrepreneurs as well as an array of entertaining activities including live music and performances, children’s activities, and other fun activities.

While focused on spotting the light on students’ entrepreneurial mindsets and innovative company ideas, the INJAZ Bahrain Youth Festival also set the ground for young entrepreneurs to get a hands-on experience with operating an actual marketplace in line with the goals of INJAZ Bahrain’s flagship company competition. During the first day of the festival, a judging panel including Mr. Ahmed Burashid, from KHCB, Ms. Maryam Abdulrahman from BAPCO, Mr. Mohamed Ahmadi from Tamkeen and Ms. Souha Sawan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Beauty Co for the High School Track and Ms. Amina Al Abbasi, Artist and Founder of Amina Gallery, Mr. Arif Janahi from NBB and Ms. Rafa Kaddoura from BBK for the University Track assessed and nominated outstanding company ideas for INJAZ Bahrain’s National competition which would be held in July. Qualified companies will be announced in April on INJAZ Bahrain’s Social Media Platforms.

Commenting on the success of the festival, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain said, “The outstanding turnaround of the festival is a result of the culmination of weeks of hard work and dedication of students, volunteers and INJAZ Bahrain team alike. We are delighted to witness the success of the festival which has seen more than 3,000 visitors over a two-day period. The INJAZ Bahrain Youth Festival has been a great opportunity to shed light on the next generation of Bahrain’s business leaders, innovators and gamechangers and has been a great chance to place the distinguishing achievements of Bahrain’s innovative thinkers under the limelight and into the public’s hands. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, board members, students, volunteers and the INJAZ team for the joint, collective effort that has made this festival a successful one.”

Hosting the INJAZ Bahrain Youth Festival is a significant milestone in the INJAZ Bahrain’s ongoing journey towards empowering youth to tap into their unlocked potential, helping them learn and own their economic success and bringing them a step closer to the real world.