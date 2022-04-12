Innovative projects to promote health and sports highlighted

Listen to this article now

HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa chaired the meeting of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS).

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of SCYS, President of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), was present.



Shaikh Nasser extended his appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on launching “Bahraini Youth Year” in 2022.



He received the GSA report from HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and reviewed the authority’s achievements since its establishment in May 2021.



The meeting included a presentation of the administrative performance and achievements made by the authority to serve the sports institutions in the Kingdom.



HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad praised the Olympic Park project proposal as an integration of a series of infrastructure projects to develop the sports sector in the Kingdom and will include innovative facilities to attract visitors and revitalize sports tourism in Bahrain.



Education Ministry presented the Sports School Project that aims to develop students’ physical skill and cognitive abilities through modern and advanced sports, training, and educational programs.



Health Minister Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh presented the Health Insurance Fund project and its role in developing health services in Bahrain, noting the role of SCYS in promoting health.