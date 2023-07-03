The “InnoXera” Global Summit focuses on innovations in the education and training technologies industry

- Advertisement -

In partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the fifth edition of the InnoXera Global EdTech Summit, focusing on the future of education and training technologies, was held at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the organization and main sponsorship by Classera, the largest education technology company in the region and emerging markets globally, and under the strategic sponsorship of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States along with elite international companies such as Microsoft, HP and Zoom. The theme of the summit was in line with the path of digital transformation, especially in education, one of the most important sectors in the Kingdom, aligning with Vision 2030.

The Summit had been inaugurated by a speech of His Excellency the Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Haitham Al-Ohali, who focused on the ministry’s support for Artificial Intelligence technologies in all sectors, most importantly in the education sector. This year, the Summit also focused on artificial intelligence practices and its role in improving learning and raising the efficiency of education and training processes. Discussing also the latest educational technologies and innovations and their future.

Engineer Mohammad Al-Madani, CEO of Classera, said, “Today, there is no disagreement on the importance of integrating technology into education and training, but everyone is asking what are the best technologies, what is the latest technology in the field, and what are the priorities and best international practices. This Summit, InnoXera, comes to answer all of that and more, and we hope that InnoXera will be a platform that will inspire everyone who is passionate about education and training technologies to explore all new innovations.”

The first day of the annual summit, focused on smart learning in educational institutions, while the second day focused on the future of training and development for governments and corporations. Both days focused on highlighting the latest technologies and innovations in smart learning in the spectrum of the Summit’s theme of the year, ‘Learning in the AI Era’. The Summit included a side exhibition in which major international, regional and local companies participated to showcase their innovations in the EdTech industry. At the conclusion of the Summit, the sponsors and participants were honored. The Summit witnessed the signing of a number of important agreements in the education and training sectors with several companies and institutional entities interested in the smart education and training sector, practices related to its development and joint solutions that support it.

It is worth noting that the InnoXera Summit started from Saudi Arabia five years ago and is now present in three other countries, Egypt, Jordan and Pakistan, to become the largest Summit in the field of education and training technologies in the region. This is a testimonial of the leadership of Saudi Arabia as it sees this vision for itself in all technical fields, including educational technologies.

More Information

About InnoXera

For the fifth year in a row, InnoXera EdTech Summit has emerged as the global education and training technology summit that embodies the future of innovation in smart learning. Focusing this year on the theme “Learning in the AI Era,” the Summit brings together decision-makers, industry leaders, and field experts from the education and training technology sector to explore the latest future innovations and enterprise solutions in smart learning. InnoXera is launched and principally sponsored by Classera Inc., a leading provider of elearning platforms, focused on pushing the boundaries of innovation and taking the industry to new heights.

This year, influential voices expressed their views on how technology and AI’s affects learning and training, with keynote speeches from: H. E. Eng. Haitham AlOhali the Vice Minister, Ministry of Communications & Information Technology, Eng. Anas Al-Mudaifer the CEO of Human Capability Development Program, H.E. Dr. Abdurahman Al-Asimi, the Director-General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, Mr. Mohammed Alsuhaim the Assistant Deputy Minister for Future Skills & Digital Knowledge, Ministry of Communications & Information Technology CEO of Saudi Digital Academy, Eng. Abdullah Altamimi the CEO of Tatweer Educational Technologies Company, Eng. Mohammad Al Madani the CEO of Classera, Eng. Mohammad Alashmawi the CTO of Classera, and Eng. Mahmoud Elgabry the Strategic Partnerships Director of Classera.

Keynote speeches were also shared from: Jaye Richards-Hill the Director of Education Industry for Central, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Microsoft, Dr. Maen AlQatamin the Founder and Chairman of EntreViable and former Jordanian Minister of Labor, Dr. Ihab Fikry the CEO of Almentor, Sam Tayan the Managing Director of Zoom in the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Pakistan, Sherif El Atabany the End User Sales Manager of HP, and Ahmed Wahby the CEO of Egypt Education Platform with a special speech that the audience enjoyed by the famous Youtuber Ahmed El Ghandour known as “Al Da7ee7”.

About Classera

Classera is a leading, global eLearning solutions company that provides a comprehensive and customizable learning management system for Ministries of education, Universities, and businesses. Classera platforms enable educators and learners to engage in personalized, interactive, and collaborative learning experiences across multiple devices and formats. With features such as gamification, adaptive learning, and data analytics, Classera is committed to transforming the way people learn and teach, and to making education more accessible and effective for all.

Classera was chosen by Microsoft as a principal strategic partner and the best company in the educational tech industry globally during its 2022 annual ceremony in the USA. Additionally, the company has launched a learning management system called “HP Classeasy” in collaboration with HP, which is operational in Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, and is fully powered by Classera.