Inside Header: BAHRAIN SHINES AT COP29

- Advertisement -

Leaders reiterate the kingdom’s commitments at Baku

Bahrain has prominently highlighted its strong commitment to combating climate change at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The conference, underway in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 15, gathers global leaders and stakeholders to discuss and address critical environmental issues.

Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Dr Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, participated in a high-level session on the sidelines of COP29. In his remarks, he emphasised the global challenge posed by climate change and the need for collective international efforts to address it. He called on developed countries to take the lead in climate action, stressing the importance of providing enabling resources such as sustainable financing, modern technology transfer, and capacity building to support developing nations in achieving their climate goals.

The minister reiterated Bahrain’s dedication to its commitments under the Paris Agreement, highlighting the kingdom’s readiness to share its experience and knowledge in the field to enhance international cooperation and achieve common climate objectives. Although Bahrain’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is less than 0.1per cent, the country has taken significant steps to reduce emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Dr Bin Daina outlined Bahrain’s ambitious goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30pc by 2035 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. These targets are part of Bahrain’s national energy strategy and reflect the country’s proactive approach to its global climate responsibilities.

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s comprehensive plan includes a range of national initiatives based on nature-based solutions. These initiatives involve increasing afforestation efforts, quadrupling the number of mangrove trees, and implementing a national investment plan for climate adaptation aimed at enhancing environmental infrastructure and achieving long-term sustainability.

In addition to Dr Bin Daina’s participation, Customs President Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa, contributed to the discussion session titled “Green Customs: The Role of Customs in Promoting Sustainable Trade and Environmental Protection.” Shaikh Ahmed showcased Bahrain Customs Affairs’ efforts to preserve the environment by employing advanced technical devices to detect radiation and restrict goods that deplete the ozone layer. He also highlighted initiatives under the Customs Affairs Strategic Plan 2024-2027, which aim to enhance the concept of green customs through paper recycling, solar energy projects, reducing paper usage, raising awareness, and building capacities within Customs Affairs.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency (NSSA) represented by its chief executive Dr Mohammed Ebrahim Al Aseeri, and strategic Planning chief Amal Al Binali, took part in the Summit of Space Leaders during COP29, themed “Space Challenges in the Fight Against Climate Change: Summit of Space Leaders.” This summit hosted by the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) focused on the critical role of space technology in addressing climate challenges and fostering collaboration between global and emerging space agencies. The Bahraini delegation outlined Bahrain’s efforts to leverage space science and technology in combating climate change, building national capacity, and monitoring environmental indicators.

The summit brought together 80 representatives from the international space community, including senior officials from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, China, Turkey, Brazil, Norway, and Hungary. The final statement of the summit underscored the importance of strengthening international partnerships, aligning with the objectives of the United Nations’ 2030 Space Agenda, and advancing space-based solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

COP29 provided a platform for Bahrain to reinforce its commitment to climate action and demonstrate its innovative approaches. Through international collaboration and nature-based solutions, Bahrain aims to make a significant impact in the global effort to combat climate change, emphasizing its role as a leader in sustainability and environmental stewardship. The international forum runs until November 30.