INSOMEA Computer Solutions has been awarded the Bahrain 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

- Advertisement -

Punics Information Technology Services doing business as INSOMEA Computer Solutions announced it has won Bahrain 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“I want to extend my deepest appreciation to all my team members. Your brilliance, commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence have propelled us forward and set us apart from the competition. You have embraced challenges head-on demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity and turning obstacles into opportunities. Good Job Team”

Nabil Youssef, CEO

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. INSOMEA Computer Solutions (Punics) was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Bahrain.

Bahrain Microsoft Partner of the year 2023

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year’s winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”