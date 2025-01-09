Inspirational Employees Recognized by Alba

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, held a special celebratory event on 07 January 2025 to honour 15 national employees with ‘Inspirational Employee of the Year’ Award for 2024. Notably, seven of the awardees were women, reflecting Alba’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion.

The event, held at the Oasis Hall, was led by Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali, who honoured the awardees for their outstanding contributions. The winners were selected based on a rigorous evaluation process considering various criteria to include dedication to Safety excellence, fostering a culture of learning through coaching and volunteering initiatives, and cultivating a positive and supportive work environment through strong teamwork and a spirit of camaraderie.

Initiated in 2020 by Alba CEO, this annual recognition has so far acknowledged a total of 42 exceptional national employees for their outstanding contributions and commitment to excellence.