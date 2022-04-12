Instantly Access Your Credit Report Online on Bahrain.bh!

Listen to this article now

A good credit report is required when applying for any type of financing, for example a car loan, housing loan, personal loan, or credit card. You can download your personal credit report, which is a summary of your credit and other financial information, within seconds via the BENEFIT Credit Report eService on the National Portal, bahrain.bh. It is also a good practice to check your report once a year, even if you are not planning any major purchases.

The service is offered by Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau (BENEFIT), in collaboration with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA). It is not only easy to use, but also saves time as you no longer need to book an appointment and visit service centers to get your report.

The service is available for both individuals and companies. To download your report, visit the National Portal bahrain.bh and login with your eKey. Once logged in, choose the ‘Generate Credit Report’ option and enter your personal details. You can download the report directly from the portal or receive it via email.

