InterContinental Regency Bahrain supports local young Bahraini artists as part of IHG’s ‘Giving for Good’ month

InterContinental Regency was proud to launch the first of its series art exhibition, Alwan (colors), inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Rashid Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa on 15th Sep at 7 pm. Present at the ceremony were Dr. Omar Al Mardhi, the chairman and managing director of United Hotels Company, Mr. Philipp Economou, Area GM KSA East/Bah & GM of InterContinental Regency and Mr. Mohammed Sanad, Hotel Manager.





The art exhibition showcased 3 young talented Bahraini female artists and their art as part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ annual Giving for Good month – a whole month dedicated to making a positive difference to local communities and celebrating the efforts of IHG Hotels and Resorts colleagues. The artists exhibited are Abeer Jaffar Ayyad, Noor Sami Hamada, and Zaina Ali Albustani.







Since its launch in 2018, Giving for Good month has seen IHG colleagues provide more than 300,000 acts of kindness in our communities around the world and it is an important part of IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow 2030 action plan, which includes a commitment to improving the lives of 30 million people in communities around the world.

The hotel, in order to support to the local community, specifically the young talent, dedicated this exhibition to the artists. The 3 young Bahraini female artists aged between 16 to 20 years of age displayed their pieces at the hotel’s lobby and were able to connect with art galleries and prospective art collectors. Supporting these youngsters to make a positive difference by exposing their art in a public platform is aligned with IHG’s purpose of providing True Hospitality for Good, our colleagues

were proud to dedicate their time in helping the art community.

(Left) Bahrain this Week Director Sumesh John Joy with (Right) Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa at the Art Exhibition