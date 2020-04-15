Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Interior Minister launches e-services

Interior Minister launches e-services

Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, today launched a series of comprehensive e-services from the ID and residential record.

The services, launched by the Information and e-Government Authority (iGA) through its portal, Bahrain.bh, aim to reinforce precautionary measures as part of the national efforts against the coronavirus.

The Interior Minister hailed the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa to invest in technology in all fields to serve the nation and citizens. He also valued the support and follow up of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, of these initiatives that are part of the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister.

The minister asserted that the e-services would contribute to achieving performance excellence and better services for citizens to translate the strategies and priorities of the government into achievement of sustainable development. He highlighted the importance of continuing the development and adoption of technology in various initiatives and services, as well as the importance of enhancing awareness of all segments in society to benefit from e-services that limit the needs of personal attendance at services providing centres.  He hailed the national expertise that contributed to the fast processing of the services.

Meanwhile, iGA Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed asserted that iGA had worked to complete the remaining services for the ID and the residential records. He said that the services would enable all segments in society to receive them with ease, without the need for their attendance at services providing centres for several times.

The Interior Minister launched eight e-services, while four other services were updated, bringing the total number of eservices to 23 comprehensive offered by iGA through its national portal, smart devices and other e-channels. These services are with great importance in the current situation.

Previous articleThe National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 highlights the importance of following social distancing guidelines
Next articleA True Philanthropist

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

HH Nasser bin Hamad Undergoes Periodic Coronavirus Test and Hails Medical Teams’ Noble Efforts

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, President of the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

A True Philanthropist

Varghese Kurian, Indian businessman and Chairman of Al Namal and VKL Group of Companies has stepped in assistance during the Kingdom's combat against COVID-19...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 highlights the importance of following social distancing guidelines

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlights the importance of following social distancing guidelines The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience initiative mobilised world to address challenges to humanity

The International Day of Conscience, observed worldwide at the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, has placed...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier’s Ramadan gifts to be distributed

Preparations to distribute His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa’s annual Ramadan gifts have already started, as the relevant officials...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating the COVID-19 highlights measures taken to mitigate spread

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research to highlight...
Read more

MOST READ

Zain Bahrain Hosts a Successful Virtual All Staff Meeting

PR This Week
In response to the COVID-19 situation, Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom hosted a successful virtual all staff meeting earlier this...
Read more
iGA

e-Bracelets Distributed to Help Combat COVID-19

In line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience initiative mobilised world to address challenges to humanity

The International Day of Conscience, observed worldwide at the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, has placed...
PR This Week

Health Ministry participates in Arab League’s remote meeting with Chinese COVID-19 experts

Consultant in infectious diseases, Geriatrics and internal medicine at Salmaniya Medical Complex, Dr. Jameela Al-Salman, and Chief of the Disease Control Section at the...
Sports This Week

Bahrain to decide future of suspended national sports competitions on July 1

Bahrain will decide on July 1 whether to resume its national sports competitions or cancel them. The decisions will take into considerations the positions of...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Trust the Wife and Live a Happy Life by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I have seen a number of rich people who are lonely and have a disturbed family life. But they themselves are responsible for their...
Wheels and Gears

Mazda3 Wins 2020 World Car Design of the Year

The Mazda3 won the 2020 World Car Design of the Year award, one of the special awards of the World Car Awards (WCA). The...
Inside Bahrain

A True Philanthropist

Varghese Kurian, Indian businessman and Chairman of Al Namal and VKL Group of Companies has stepped in assistance during the Kingdom's combat against COVID-19...
PR This Week

“Together for Bahrain’s Safety” supports families in Bahrain

More Bahraini families supported by women have so far received benefit from a campaign themed “Together for Bahrain’s Safety”, which was launched last week. The...
PR This Week

NBB launches campaign to reward digital banking customers

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), announced the launch of its latest campaign which aims to reward customers who opt to carry out their...
PR This Week

The iGA adds new feature to ‘BeAware Bahrain’

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has added a new feature to its newly launched ‘BeAware Bahrain’ app, enabling users in self-isolation to schedule...
PR This Week

Jaguar Land Rover goes beyond for safety and convenience with [email protected]

With customer convenience as top priority, Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover continues to extend its [email protected] to help customers keep their cars dependable and...
Tech

Online scams on the rise as pandemic takes its toll on cybersecurity

As cybercriminals prey on global fear, business and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak is amplifying scams and attacks, companies and individuals must...
PR This Week

Ministry of Health launches a COVID-19 drive-through testing centre

The Minister of Health, HE Faeqa Saeed Al-Saleh, launched a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre. HE Al Saleh...
Inside Bahrain

HH Nasser bin Hamad Undergoes Periodic Coronavirus Test and Hails Medical Teams’ Noble Efforts

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, President of the...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
HH Nasser Periodic Coronavirus Test

HH Nasser bin Hamad Undergoes Periodic Coronavirus Test and Hails Medical...

Varghese Kurian

A True Philanthropist

Bahrain National TaskForce COVID-19 Highlights

The National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 highlights the importance of following...

Zain Bahrain Virtual meeting

Zain Bahrain Hosts a Successful Virtual All Staff Meeting