BRAVE Combat Federation this week became the first mixed martial arts organization in the world to launch a full-fledged international awareness campaign, #BRAVECombatsCovid19. Under the KHK Foundations and the tutelage of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s biggest sports enterprise has called on its global roster of fighters, its fans, and admirers to join the fight against the spread of the virus.

Several online campaigns, as well as tutorial videos and fans and fighters’ engagement opportunities, are expected in the coming days, with BRAVE CF already being recognized by international media as a pioneer in the fight against coronavirus.

Several media outlets from across the globe have echoed the sentiments of the online campaign, praising BRAVE Combat Federation for its pioneering status and for empowering fighters as they become ambassadors of the fight against coronavirus in their own communities, fight teams, friends and family circles.

The #BRAVECombatsCovid19 campaign has reverberated in countries like Brazil, Philippines, United States, India, England, and has spread throughout the continents, as athletes and fans use the campaign to bring awareness to everyone around them.

World champions Stephen Loman, Eldar Eldarov, Cleiton “Predator”, Jarrah Al-Selawe, and Daniel “Gaucho” are all expected to join the #BRAVECombatsCovid19 campaign as they look to bring awareness not only to BRAVE Nation around the globe but to their own countries, fanbase, and communities.