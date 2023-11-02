International Cyclists Converge for 3rd Edition of His Highness’s Amateur Cycling Tour

- Advertisement -

Under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, the 3rd edition of His Highness’s Amateur Cycling Tour commenced. The event was organized by the Bahrain Cycling Association in cooperation with Faalyat Co. It saw broad participation from cyclists hailing from Bahrain and various other countries.

The first stage, covering a distance of 6 kilometers, concluded with the crowning of the winners. Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, CEO of the General Sports Authority, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Cycling Association, Shaikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Khalifa of Batelco, Ms. Lubna Al Sulaibeekh of Bapco, Mr. Abbas Hassan of Gulf Air, and Mr. Ahmed Al Hajj of Faalyat were all in attendance.

In the GCC-level amateur race, Ahmed Nasser from Team Victorious Bahrain emerged as the champion of the first stage, representing the national team. Adel Barbary from the UAE’s Dubai Police Team secured second place, while Moroccan cyclist Asyad from the Turk Team achieved third place.

In the Bahraini amateur race, Abdullah Ali claimed the top spot, followed by cyclist Aqeel Thamer in second place and cyclist Abdullah Al Majid in third place. Ahmed Nasser was awarded the yellow and grey jerseys for his outstanding performance in the GCC race. Mohammed Abdullah from the UAE received the prestigious purple jersey for competitors under 23 years old, while Vladimir earned the pink jersey for participants over 40 years old.

Abdullah Ali excelled in the Bahraini race, obtaining both the yellow and red jerseys. Abdullah Khalid wore the blue jersey for competitors under 23 years old, and Aqeel Thamer was honored with the green jersey for participants over 40 years old.

It’s worth noting that the first stage witnessed significant participation, with 164 cyclists representing a wide range of countries including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Syria, Yemen, the Philippines, France, Italy, Russia, Uganda, and the Comoros Islands.