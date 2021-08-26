International Group of Artificial Intelligence (IGAI) recognizes Huawei Bahrain’s ‘Seeds for the Future’ program

Listen to this article now

Huawei’s flagship CSR program ‘Seeds for the Future’ has been recognized in Bahrain by the International Group of Artificial Intelligence, one of the world’s fastest-growing AI communities. Dr. Jassim Haji, President of the International Group of Artificial Intelligence, presented the appreciation certificate to Eric Li, Managing Director of Huawei Bahrain. The recognition acknowledges the substantial contribution Huawei has made to the advancement of technologies such as AI, IoT, and cloud computing amongst universities in Bahrain. It also praises the exceptional, long-term commitment Huawei has made to bolstering local talent in line with Bahrain’s ambitions to become a leading regional ICT hub.

“Huawei has been always a trusted strategic partner for Bahrain public and private sectors and its value is acknowledged on both the business and social levels. Seeds for the Future program is yet another Huawei initiative in Bahrain, supporting Bahrain ICT ecosystem and driving digital transformation through nurturing local talent and building the ICT talent pool, a key pillar for achieving the socio-economic development goals in Bahrain.” Said Dr. Jassim Haji, President of the International Group of Artificial Intelligence

“Upcoming graduates will be fundamental to Bahrain’s future tech industry,” notes Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Bahrain. “Encouraging knowledge exchange at this level is essential to opening new doors in the sector, which in turn builds a stronger and more sustainable technology ecosystem in Bahrain and the wider region.”

Huawei’s ‘Seeds for the Future’ program was initiated in 2008, and today it supports the development of local ICT talent by enhancing international knowledge transfer amongst students, promoting a greater understanding of and interest in the technology field, and encouraging participation in a growing digital economy.