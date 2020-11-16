Sunday, December 13, 2020
INternational Horses
from right to left: Shaikh Salman bin Rashed Al Khalifa, Executive Director REHC, and Adrian Beaumont, Director, International Racing Bureau

International Horses on Track at the Rashid Equestrian Horseracing Club

  • Ten international racing horses that arrived yesterday were in training for the first time since their arrival in Bahrain on the Rashid Equestrian Horse Racing tracks early this morning. 
  • The training session was attended by Shaikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, the Executive Director of the Club and Adrian Beaumont and Director, International Racing Bureau.

“It gave me great pleasure to attend the training session on our track this morning. These ten European horses are rated between 109 all the way to 116 which demonstrates an enormous leap in the calibre of race horses competing in the Bahrain International Trophy this year.

Watching these horses training here gives us a great sense of pride and we look forward to the race that is scheduled on Friday 20th. The riders, trainers jockeys and other connections reiterated that the horses were relaxed and in excellent spirit. This was reassuring, especially since they complimented us on the outstanding condition of the track when they walked the tack earlier. This morning they trained on the dirt track but from tomorrow onwards, we expect to see them conduct more exercise sessions on the turf.

When we announced the trophy in September, we knew that there would be a good amount of interest and expected a good deal of attention. However, the level of horses participating  this week has far exceeded our expectations. This really is a privilege that Bahrain deserves. We are also delighted with the quality of locally trained horses that have the opportunity to compete against European Champion racers. For all these reasons, Bahrain International Trophy is not just well placed on the calendar, it is a strong race on the calendar.

The High Committee under the Chairmanship of HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Deputy HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa have been exceptionally supportive and with their guidance we have been able to ensure a good race last year and we look forward to the same this year” commented Shaikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Executive Director REHC.

“All ten international horses travelled well. They arrived in Bahrain on Sunday morning and the connections were pleased with this morning’s training session. I walked the turf track this morning with one of the connections and the facilities manager. It is in fantastic condition, probably even better than last year and the horses are stronger than the ones last year. Am delighted to be in Bahrain again, and look forward to the race on Friday” added Adrian Beaumont and Director, International Racing Bureau.

The Bahrain International Trophy partners are Batelco, BAPCO and the EDB.

