International recognition for the Bahrain Chapter of the Internet Society

The Bahrain Chapter of the Internet Society has won a Gigabit Badge following a yearly evaluation that identified the outstanding digital progress it has recently made. The chapter is committed to achieving certain telecommunication, IT, and digital economy sector strategy goals (2022-2026). This achievement reflects the Kingdom’s efforts in providing quality technology infrastructure, training IT professionals, setting up a positive IT environment and boosting investment in the the tech sector.

Mr Ahmed Al-Hujairi, president of the Internet Society, Bahrain Chapter, stated that numerous factors contributed to promoting Bahrain as a leading hub for the internet and technology regionally and internationally. He noted that comprehensive national technology plans, strategies, local regulations, and a national drive to maintain efficient IT services enabled the chapter to attain this prestigious achievement.

Mr Al-Hujairi noted that the chapter mainly operates to promote and improve the internet’s global technical infrastructure and to highlight the leading role of Bahrain’s IT sector. He maintained that Bahrain can be a global model for digital transformation and can contribute to further advances in the internet sector worldwide.

“The chapter’s contributions in the digital field have been made to enhance the productivity and development of its administrative team and members, of whom there are now 100. The Internet Society, Bahrain Chapter can play a core role in developing prosperity for the society and the IT sector generally in Bahrain.” Stated Mr Al-Hujairi.

This award will strengthen digital bonds between Bahrain and the rest of the world and lead to greater collaboration within the field of cyber security (and other areas of IT). There has been a recent drive to develop the IT services offered to citizens and residents, in line with Bahrain Vision 2030, which aim to transform Bahrain into a global digital hub.

The Internet Society is an international non-profit organisation founded in 1992. It directs internet standards and policies worldwide, in accordance with its mission to ensure the development of the internet by promoting and supporting the global use of the internet for institutions and individuals worldwide.