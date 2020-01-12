Tuesday, January 14, 2020
KIA NIRO Hybrid

Introducing the ALL-New 2020 KIA Niro Hybrid in Bahrain

Bin Hindi Motors, the exclusive distributor of KIA MOTORS in Bahrain recently unveiled the enhanced New 2020 Niro Hybrid in the Kingdom.

From every angle, the Niro grabs the eye and sets an intriguing new design benchmark for hybrid vehicles. It’s stylish around town. It’s right at home out in the country. And it looks smart everywhere in between.

KIA NIRO Hybrid

Specifications

The Niro hybrid is the best choice for the buyers who search for an affordable hybrid car. It offers excellent fuel economy with very few compromises, and it’s also pretty affordable. Along with improving fuel economy ratings and making them better for the environment. It’s also extremely efficient, managing 52 mpg in the city in its hybrid variant.

The Niro employs a parallel hybrid system that switches between gasoline and electric power, or uses a combination of both, and charges the battery whenever it can. The system is seamless and responsive while achieving class-leading efficiency. CO2 emissions are inspiringly low at 91g/km.

“It’s difficult to improve on a winning formula,” said Michael Cole, president, KMA, “but we’re always striving to improve every product we sell and the enhanced 2020 Niro provides new owners the latest and greatest while retaining the value, utility and performance of the original Niro.”

Inside, the new Niro display is more streamlined. Incorporating a re-styled 7-inch instrument cluster with improved drive mode graphics and 8-inch standard touchscreen display. An optional navigation with a 10.25-inch screen and Harman/Kardon premium audio system. And, all with the easy-to-use interface Kia is famous for. Optional paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience and active regenerative braking control, optional electronic parking brake, and optional mood lighting with six different colors wrap up the interior mods.

KIA NIRO Hybrid KIA NIRO Hybrid

Powertrain and exterior and interior dimensions and capacities are unchanged from the previous model. Enhancing the Niro’s full suite of available Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are newly added Lane Following & Lane Keeping Assist and High Beam Assist.

KIA Niro Hybrid in Bahrain

“We are excited to have the all-new 2020 KIA NIRO in Bahrain. It is one of the most affordable hybrids available in the market. KIA NIRO provides an impressive fuel economy, combined mileage of 1,187 KMS on full tank. It also features a uniquely engineered body & boasts a range of innovative on-board technologies to improve usability, comfort and convenience for users”, commented A. A. Bin Hindi Group Vice-Chairman & CEO, Mr. Ahmed Bin Hindi.

The Kia Niro impresses on many levels with its appealing style, functionality and features. What’s equally important is its hybrid powertrain and affordable price point, a combination that makes the Niro accessible to many buyers who wish to drive with a smaller environmental footprint.

Pricing of the Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) in Bahrain is BD. 9995. The 2020 Kia Niro Hybrid is definitely a spectacular car and a great choice for anyone looking for an Hybrid car that does not make compromises.

