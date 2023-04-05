Introducing the limited edition design BURBERRY eyewear

- Advertisement -

Burberry has launched a new eyewear design exclusively for the Middle East this Ramadan. The sunglasses are a limited edition of 400 pieces and are available only at selected retailers across the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, and Qatar starting in March.

- Advertisement -

Made in Italy, the limited-edition Burberry sunglasses are sculpted to a geometric cat-eye silhouette detailed with innovative temples that display the Burberry logo in black and gold dual color.

Each pair features ‘Limited Edition’ engraving on the temples and comes with an authentication card stating its serial number from 1 to 400.

The design will be available at selected retailers across the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, and Qatar starting in March, with a dedicated window display designed specially to coincide with the month of Ramadan.