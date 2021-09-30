Investcorp announces its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai

Listen to this article now

Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, announced its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

- Advertisement -

Under the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the Expo will take place from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, and is expected to attract participation from representatives from 191 countries.

During the six months period, Investcorp will occupy a prime space at the Expo and will host a series of events, meetings, thought leadership sessions and global conversations that will bring together industry leaders and experts from its 12 offices in the key markets in which it has a presence across three continents Attendees will be provided with a platform to network and explore the shape and depth of business and investment opportunities represented at this unique international event.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp said: “We are proud to be part of this iconic event that connects the world together from a hub in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai has become a global city and Expo 2020 is a projection of this reality as the first world Expo hosted in the region. The city’s strategic location and multicultural nature, as well as its unprecedented pace of development provide significant opportunities for growth.

As a global alternative investor, Expo 2020 is a natural fit for Investcorp as a bridge between the region and investment opportunities across the world, and our increasingly important role as institutional investors look for trusted alternative investment managers with deep roots in the GCC region. I have no doubt the Expo will be a great success and take this opportunity to congratulate the UAE leadership on this fantastic achievement.”

Investcorp has played an integral role in Expo 2020 since its inception. Investcorp welcomed HE Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, UAE to its 2016 Investor Conference in Abu Dhabi to brief them on the Expo. The firm also hosted H.E. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of H.H. The Dubai Ruler’s Court during its 2014 Investor Conference to speak about the same topic when the UAE had first bid to host the global event.