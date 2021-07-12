Investcorp Appoints Urs Rohner to its International Advisory Board

Listen to this article now

Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, today announced that Urs Rohner has been appointed as a member of its International Advisory Board (IIAB) as of 1st July 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman at Investcorp, said; “We are very pleased to welcome Urs Rohner to our International Advisory Board. Urs brings a wealth of knowledge and experience accumulated throughout a distinguished career at the highest levels of international finance. As we continue on Investcorp’s growth journey, and remain focused on achieving our ambitions, we are continually searching for the best and most strategic advisors from a diverse range of relevant practice areas to support us. I look forward to welcoming Urs to our board and am confident his input will prove invaluable.”.

Urs Rohner added; “Investcorp has established itself as a leader in the global alternatives investment sector. Since the launch of its global growth journey over 5 years ago, the firm has built an impressive footprint around the world both across geographies and asset classes, with over US $35 bn in AUM. I look forward to collaborating with the broader international advisory board to help realise the full potential of the growth strategy it has embarked upon.”

Urs Rohner is an international banker and businessman with more than 25 years of experience in international financial markets, serving at the highest levels of corporate decision making. Rohner was most recently Chairman of the Board of Directors at Credit Suisse Group AG, where he also served as Chair of the Governance and Nominations Committee and the Credit Suisse Research Institute, from 2011 until his departure in 2021.

Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2004, Rohner served as Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG in Germany. He was previously a partner at Lenz & Staehelin, Attorneys at Law, Zurich.