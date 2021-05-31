Investcorp supports Bahrain Defence Force Royal Medical Services

Investcorp today announced its support of the Bahrain Defence Force Royal Medical Services (BDF-RMS) by purchasing for it one of the world’s most advanced CT machines.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp said, “The BDF-RMS provides one of the highest quality healthcare and medical services in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

“At Investcorp, enriching the lives of future generations is a key pillar of our Corporate Social Responsibility programme and supporting healthcare is one of our guiding principles. We hope that our donation to BDF-RMS will help to contribute to the development of a world-class healthcare sector in the Kingdom”. He added.

Major General Professor Sheikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, Commander of the Royal Medical Services commented, “We deeply appreciate Investcorp’s support to the BDF-RMS, which is a crucial step that will contribute to upgrading our Xray department with the latest technologies and supporting our role in maintaining and strengthening our medical services as one of the major healthcare providers in the region.”

BDF-RMS was established in 1968 as a small clinic. In 1979, the BDF-RMS grew from a small operation into a 120-bed hospital and has since continuously grown and expanded their services, becoming the second largest hospital in Bahrain with 483 beds to date.