I enjoy taking panoramic photos. So, I make it a point to visit mountains or skyscrapers in any city I visit. On 19 July 2019, I was in Zagreb, Croatia. I had the chance to visit Zagreb 360° Observation Deck at the height of 182 meters above sea level. The views were dazzling. As the name suggests, you can see the skylines of Zagreb from all directions. And since there was no glass, you would enjoy the gentle breeze on your cheeks. If you are fortunate to have long hair, it will fly in the air.

It was an unforgettable experience. The owners thought long and hard about the Customer Experience (CX) Journey. The staff on the Ground Floor welcomed us with a warm smile. They guided us to the elevators. Not only that, they escorted us to the welcoming staff on the 16th Floor. What happened next was magical. The staff stamped my wrist with a spot of invisible ink. He said: “This is your ticket. It is valid for the whole day. It will not be washed out by water or soap. Enjoy the views.”

That was a new experience for me—no need to show tickets or have a wrist strap to enter the observation deck. I asked him, how do you check it? And he showed me the blue ink using a scanner. It was a cool experience. I felt like an actor in an espionage movie. I could not help it but take a video of the process. Until today, the experience is vivid in my mind. I will never forget it. After this, I headed to take many photos, videos, and, of course, a few selfies.

When I finished, I came back to the café to explore it further. There were brochures to help you visit more attractions in Zagreb and beyond. In fact, the staff made a few suggestions without us asking them. You can also borrow binoculars to examine the details of the skylines. If you have the luxury of time, you can play board games. Also, you can just sit and relax to enjoy a few drinks while you charge your smartphones and tablets. The café is children friendly, and they announce that on their website: “We love children.”

The owners did not only think of exceptionally serving general visitors but also carefully thought about targeting the corporate sector by hosting private events. If you visit their website, you will realize quickly that you they can be an extraordinary host. They figured out all the details for you – the types of events, the technical equipment, the branding, and the decorations!

When was the last time you scrutinized your CX Journey? Invite your team to a meeting. Start examining it. Your customers deserve an exceptional experience. And you will be on your way to having more visible profits!

Mohamed Isa is an Award-Winning Speaker & 4-Time Amazon Bestselling Author. He is the author or the Karak Series on Customer Service. You can reach him on [email protected]