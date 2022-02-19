Isa Al Enzi crowned as Champion of the Juniors and Youth Competition of HM the King Endurance Cup Festival

Listen to this article now

Under the patronage of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Honourary President of Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF), and in the presence of HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of BREEF, has crowned Isa Al Enzi of the Victorious team as the champion of the juniors and youth competition which took place on Friday as part of HM the King Endurance Cup Festival, held at Bahrain International Endurance Village.





Meanwhile, HH Shaikh Nasser also honoured the second and third place winners, namely Saud Mubarak Sabt of Al Fursan team and Mohammed Khalid Al Ruwaie of Al Zaeem team respectively. On this occasion, HH Shaikh Nasser underlined that the HM the King Endurance Cup Festival always witnesses stiff and fierce competitions that are combined with excitement, stating that the event is distinguished by the broad participation it features every year thanks to the high interest of stables and jockeys to participate in it due to the fact that it was named after HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, whose support to the endurance sport is well-noted and tangible.

He pointed out that the juniors and youth competition contributes to meeting many objectives set out by BREEF to ensure a bright future for this sport by supporting the growth of young jockeys and paving the way for them to peak and prosper. Finally, HH Shaikh Nasser congratulated the top three winners, praising the efforts they exerted throughout the race which covered 120km.

It’s worth noting that HH Shaikh Nasser followed the race and provided valuable instructions to the jockeys.

Narrowly-Contested Competition

The juniors and youth competition which concluded on Friday proved to be a narrowly contested one as excitement remained present until the very end with the winner Al Enzi crossing the finish line in 4 hours, 37 minutes and 12 seconds, while the runner up Sabt was only five seconds away. Meanwhile, Al Ruwaie finished almost eight minutes behind them.

HM the King Endurance Cup Festival will conclude on Saturday with the 160km race for seniors. The event will also include giving away the Best Horse Condition award which is sponsored by HH Shaikha Noora bint Hamad Al Khalifa, Captain of Al Fursan team.