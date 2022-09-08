Isa Cultural Center, MKF sign MoU

The Isa Cultural Center signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF).
The MoU aims to cooperate in implementing a number of initiatives related to youth empowerment and exchange expertise.
Isa Cultural Center Executive Director and Vice Chairman of its Board of Trustees Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and MKF Board of Trustees Member Shaikha Lulwa bint Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa signed the agreement.
Dr. Khalid praised the active role of the foundation in empowering Bahraini youth and support their aspirations and interests the opening of prospects for cooperation in various fields that serve the objectives of both parties.
Shaikha Lulwa stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and praised the center’s contribution to advancing the Kingdom’s civilized society through its youth.