ISB 2024 Cultural Fair a Resounding Success

The Indian School Bahrain (ISB) recently concluded its highly successful annual cultural fair at its Isa Town campus, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd. The two-day event showcased a vibrant mix of performances, exhibitions, and family-friendly activities, highlighting the school’s commitment to community engagement and the artistic talents of its students.

The fair’s inauguration was a prestigious affair, with Indian Ambassador Vinod K Jacob in attendance, alongside several other dignitaries including Ministry of Labour Asst. Undersecretary Ahmed Al Hayki and representatives from various ministries and organizations.

Music was a central theme of the fair, with performances by popular Indian singers captivating audiences. On the first day, singer Vineeth Sreenivasan and his team energized the crowd with their lively music. The second day saw Tia Kar and her group take the stage, delivering another high-energy performance that had attendees thoroughly entertained.

Beyond the musical performances, the fair offered a diverse range of attractions. Food stalls serving a variety of local and regional delicacies proved to be a popular draw, allowing attendees to sample a wide array of flavors. The fair also provided a platform for students to showcase their talents through various exhibitions and activities.

The event also saw visits from Indian Embassy officials, including Second Secretary (HOC) Ravi Kumar Jain and Second Secretary (PPS to Ambassador) Girish Chandra Pujari, who were received by ISB Hon. Chairman Adv. Binu Mannil Varughese, Hon. Secretary V. Rajapandian, and other school officials.

In his address, Adv. Varughese emphasized the school’s dedication to fostering unity and promoting quality education. He also announced that all proceeds from the fair would be directed towards enhancing the school’s educational programs and resources, ensuring a positive impact on students’ learning experiences. Adv. Varughese expressed his sincere appreciation to the community for their continued support, as well as to Star Vision Events, the event’s sponsors, and the entire ISB family for their invaluable contributions to the fair’s resounding success. The fair served as a testament to the strong bond between the school and the wider community, celebrating culture, talent, and the importance of education.