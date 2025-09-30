ISB Partners with Zain for Smart Classroom Project

The Indian School Bahrain (ISB) has taken a major step towards embracing the future of education with the upcoming launch of its smart classroom project, designed to enhance both learning and safety across its Isa Town and Riffa campuses. Approximately valued at BD 400,000, this landmark initiative will see the installation of interactive digital smartboards and a comprehensive CCTV network in all classrooms, libraries and laboratories, benefiting approximately 12,000 students. As part of the collaboration, Zain Business will provide not only the latest Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Extra-Low Voltage (ELV) solutions but also the required software licenses to ensure the smooth implementation of the initiative.

Through this collaboration, the school will modernise its teaching and learning infrastructure by equipping 350 classrooms across its Isa Town and Junior campuses with state-of-the-art digital smartboards. These interactive panels will enable teachers to deliver dynamic and engaging lessons, while the CCTV systems will enhance the overall safety and security of the school environment.

Zain Bahrain Chief Communications & Investor Relations Officer, Sh. Abdulla Khaled Al-Khalifa and Hon.Chairman Adv. Binu Mannil Varughese signed the agreemant in the presence of Hon. Secretary V. Rajapandian, Hon. Vice-Chairman & Hon. Member HSSE and Sports Dr. Mohammed Faizal, Hon.Member -Projects &Maintenance Mithun Mohan, Principal VR Palaniswamy, Junior Wing Principal Pamela Xavier, Senior School & Academic Administration Vice-Principal G Satheesh and Junior Wing Vice-Principal Priya Laji.

Hon.Chairman Adv. Binu Mannil Varughese said: “This partnership with Zain Business marks a significant step in our journey toward creating a digitally empowered learning environment. Through this collaboration, 350 classrooms, laboratories as well as libraries and auditoriums across our Isa Town and Riffa campuses will be equipped with advanced interactive panels and CCTV systems. At The Indian School Bahrain, we remain committed to enriching our students’ educational experience while ensuring the safety and connectivity of our entire school community. This initiative reflects our dedication to delivering world-class education and embracing innovative technologies that prepare our students for the future.”

The project was formally approved at an Extraordinary General Body Meeting (EGM) in June 13, 2025.

The school is now embracing cutting-edge technology to create smarter classrooms and elevate the teaching-learning experience. As part of this initiative, the ISB will install interactive panels and cameras in all classrooms across its Isa Town and Riffa campuses. Isa Town will see 225 classrooms upgraded, while Riffa will benefit with 125 classrooms receiving the same facilities. Each classroom will be equipped with a HIKVISION 86-inch 4K interactive display, offering UHD resolution, Android 14.0 with dual system support, and 40-point touch capability for seamless interaction. The panels are designed with anti-glare features, smooth writing experience, and compatibility with OPS devices, ensuring flexibility and efficiency. Alongside, classrooms will also feature HIKVISION 4MP cameras with advanced specifications including wide field of view, smart motion detection, dual light night vision, and robust weatherproof design. This major technological upgrade reflects the school’s commitment to innovation, safety, and enriched learning environments.

The integration of technology will allow teachers to use visual and digital aids to explain complex concepts more effectively, thereby fostering deeper understanding and retention among students. The school leadership believes that this project represents a significant leap towards ensuring equitable learning opportunities for all students. By adopting digital smartboards, the school aims to transform traditional classrooms into interactive hubs of learning, promoting creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.